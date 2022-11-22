Big iPhone 15 design change! No more discomfort, better durability – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

iPhone 15 series is expected to get a big design upgrade! Ever since the iPhone 12, Apple has settled for a boxy look on the iPhone, complete with flat sides that stands out in the crowd. Even after two years, the boxy look makes these iPhones look iconic. However, the sharp edges have also proven to be uncomfortable and Apple now wants to do something about it with the iPhone 15 generation. And the iPhone 15 Pro variants could end up with a Titanium chassis.

Based on a new tip from tipster ShrimpApplePro, it is said that Apple is redesigning the back of the iPhone 15 series ever so slightly. Instead of the sharp edges on the rear, Apple will curve it slightly, similar to how it does on the current 14-inch MacBook Pro and the M2 MacBook Air. The back is still said to be made of glass, and the curved edges could help with the grip in-hand.

A slightly curved rear could help users with an easy grip on the phone, especially on the larger models such as the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Plus. Apple’s current generation iPhone SE 3rd Gen has a curved side design that we found to be much more comfy than the sharp edged iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 series.

Additionally, Apple is also expected to use Titanium on the Pro models of the iPhone 15 series. Titanium should give the iPhone 15 Pro models extra hardness, which should help keep the scratches easily. At the same time, it also improved durability, which should improve drop protection.

What remains to be seen is whether the standard iPhone 15 models get the new design and the new titanium chassis. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus this year have offered the same design as the iPhone 13, and kept the aluminium chassis. Apple could at most give the standard models a stainless steel chassis to amp up the premium quotient.

The iPhone 15 series is also expected to come with a new 3nm chip, a set of new cameras, a 5X periscope lens enabled zoom, and the Dynamic Island across all the variants.





