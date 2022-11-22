New Madame Leota Lamp at Walt Disney World – WDW News Today

Summon your own spirits with this new lamp inspired by the Haunted Mansion’s own Madame Leota, now available at Walt Disney World.

The lamp is available in Momento Mori next to the Haunted Mansion at Magic Kingdom.

It features Madame Leota’s ghostly face floating in her crystal ball atop a silver pedestal.

Her hair is blue-green while her face is pale white.

Will you be illuminating your home with this Madame Leota lamp? Let us know in the comments.

