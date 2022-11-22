CM Punk shares major update following The Elite's official announcement on AEW Dynamite – Sportskeeda

CM Punk‘s last appearance on AEW TV was at All Out, where he won the AEW World Championship by defeating Jon Moxley. On the latest edition of Dynamite, The Elite’s return was announced for Full Gear following their alleged backstage brawl with Punk.

The former WWE Champion suffered a foot injury on the June 1 episode of Dynamite, where he teamed up with FTR to defeat Max Caster and The Gunn Club. After relinquishing the title and returning to action two months later, he confronted the Interim World Champion, Jon Moxley. The former AEW champion tore his left tricep at All Out.

The two-time AEW World Champion recently took to Instagram to share an update on his injury following The Elite’s return announcement on Dynamite.

Over the screenshot of the training session, Punk wrote:

You can check out the screenshot below:

The former WWE Superstar was stripped of the AEW World Championship after the AEW All Out fiasco.

Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks’ return was announced on Dynamite after being absent from the promotion for more than two months. The trio did not appear on the show, but a match graphic was displayed of The Elite and Death Triangle, making the trio’s title match official for Full Gear. It was reported that The Elite was present backstage a few weeks ago.

The Second City Saint was reportedly suspended for the backstage brawl between him and The Elite. He was also stripped of his world title while The Elite had their Trios Championships taken away from them. It was reported that AEW was trying to buy out Punk’s contract.

It will be interesting to see how things shape up in the next few weeks, especially concerning the status of the former AEW world champion.

Do you think CM Punk will return at Full Gear to confront the AEW World Champion? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

