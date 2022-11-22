FTX Scandal Is Worse Than Enron, Which Spells Serious Trouble For Solana – Oryen Jumps Over 120% During Presale – Outlook India

Oryen Network is ideal for Solana holders looking for a new investment opportunity and to recoup their losses.

India is at a crossroads in terms of energy consumption and renewable forms of energy. India’s priorities should be climate change adaptation measures, not mitigation.

Sanjay Nirupam reminisces about the week he was part of Rahul Gandhi’s ambitious yatra, while giving us blow-by-blow account of the journey he took on foot with hundreds of party members and supporters

Though the new Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge is a veteran organisation man, whether the Gandhis will give him a carte blanche or not is a moot question

It takes more than making a rape survivor’s mother, an anganwadi worker, a Muslim women’s rights activist and a Dalit beauty pageant winner party candidates to make a strong statement vis a vis women representation, writes Rakhi Bose

A non-Gandhi as its chief has already induced a new sense of collective functioning in the Congress and for the first time in two decades, candidates’ names are being finalised without Sonia Gandhi being the last court of appeal

Updated: 17 Nov 2022 3:34 pm

Solana's SOL token suffered a significant loss due to the current issue involving Sam Bankman Fried's crypto exchange FTX and his investment arm Alameda Research. The worst-case situation is that SBF's Alameda Research holds many tokens from the Solana ecosystem.

However, the crypto exchange FTX has been declared bankrupt, and its founder and CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, resigned in a dramatic and sudden scandal eroding confidence in the crypto markets. This comes at a peak moment of Oryen's ICO, which broke new ground in the DeFi industry by a stunning 120% return for early investors during the ongoing presale.

One of the top DeFi coins of 2022 is Oryen Network, creating a buzz as the "new token on the horizon." In other words, the rapid growth of Oryen's ICO has taken DeFi space by storm. It has also provided savvy investors the opportunity to leverage and optimize earnings on their investments.

With the ongoing fourth stage of presales, ORY, the native token, might surpass its main rivals in decentralized finance as holders of major altcoins tokens start to buy into the presale.

The hype surrounding the staking platform stems from its unique Oryen Autostaking Technic (OAT), which simplifies a complex process into three steps: Buy, hold, and earn. ORY holers keep their tokens within the safety of their wallets, and the OAT mechanism auto-stakes, compounds, and pays out accrued yield fully automatically.



Sam Bankman-FTX Fried's exchange's rise and collapse have impacted the industry significantly. Bankman-Fried was one of the most influential personas in the crypto industry.

Despite word that Google Cloud would begin hosting a validator, the layer-1 blockchain Solana (SOL), often touted as an 'Ethereum rival,' has dropped significantly. On Thursday, SOL dropped for a short period below $13 and, since the FTX scandal came to the limelight, lost over 60% in value.

Due to the exposure to FTX, which had a significant stake in the blockchain, the chain's future remains unclear.

Oryen Network is ideal for Solana holders looking for a new investment opportunity and to recoup their losses. It will give them another chance to experience the thrill of catching a successful crypto project in its early phase.

Join Presale: https://presale.oryennetwork.io/register

Website: https://oryennetwork.io/

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

© 2022 Outlook Publishing India Pvt. Ltd

source