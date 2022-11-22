12 Tips for Faster Browsing with Google Chrome – Techlicious

Tech Made Simple

by Sagar Naresh Bhavsar on April 27, 2022

Google Chrome is the most popular desktop browser in the world, with more than 60 percent market share. It’s fast, secure, and loaded with features that make your browsing more efficient.

Beyond the multitude of extensions available through the Chrome Web Store that let you run programs within Chrome (check out our favorite Chrome Browser Extensions), there are many things you can enable and use that are built into Chrome that you might not be aware exist. Find out what you may be missing in our list of tips that will help you work smarter with Chrome.

You can customize what website you see whenever you open Chrome by selecting what page or pages Chrome will load on startup. You can choose a specific page or set of pages, continue where you left off (it will reopen all the tabs you had open when you shut down the app), or open the "New Tab" page, which shows the Google search page



If there is a specific website that you like to visit often, you make the Home button appear to the left of the URL bar and assign a website.

The home button sits to the left of the URL. Clicking the Home button opens the website in the tab where you are working.



When you use Chrome, you’re usually logged into your Google account. And if you have logged in with the same Google account across all your devices, the sync feature will let you access the same bookmarks, browsing history, passwords, and other settings. However, Sync is not turned on by default, so you’ll need to check on each device to ensure it’s turned on.

The "Share this page" feature in Chrome lets you send a webpage between your devices when you have Sync turned on. The devices don’t need to be near one another, connected to the same network, or even powered on to receive a link. Once you’ve sent a link, it will be delivered the next time you use your browser.

There are limitations to Chrome’s "Share this page" feature. You can only send one link at a time to iPhones. If you send multiple links to an iPhone, you will only see a notification for the last link sent. For iPhones and the desktop version of Chrome, you have a limited time to click on the notification once you’ve opened Chrome on the receiving device. If your browser is closed or not the active window on the receiving device, the clock starts ticking once you start using Chrome and see the notification. Unfortunately, you’ll be out of luck if you’ve stepped away from your computer and left your Chrome browser open as an active window (one that’s on top and selected). Once your browser shows the notification, you have about 30 seconds to click on the link before the notification disappears.

Pin a tab feature could come in handy for users who deal with many opened tabs in their computer browser. Simply pinning a tab will lock the most-used tabs to the left-most part of the top browser menu. It also shrinks the tab’s name to icon size, allowing you to fit a bunch of other tabs in the small real estate.



To pin a tab, simply right-click on your favorite tab and select Pin from the list of options that appear.

Have you accidentally closed the active tab that you were working on? Don’t panic because there are a couple of ways to get them back without needing to search through your browser history to locate and open the tab(s).

When you’re researching a topic or planning a trip, you likely have a lot of tabs open with information from different websites. You can move multiple tabs to a new window to keep your tabs organized. Simply press the Ctrl button and select all the tabs you wish to move. Once selected, release the Ctrl button and drag the tabs out of Chrome to move them to a new window.

If you have opened multiple tabs of the same genre or category, then grouping tabs together will help you access them more easily, as they won’t get lost in the sea of tabs you have opened.



If you have dozens of tabs open on your computer and can’t find a specific tab, you can search for it regardless of how many Chrome windows are open. Press the Ctrl+Shift+A buttons together, and a search tab option will appear above a list of all of your open tabs. It is pretty handy if you deal with dozens of tabs and have lost track of them. However, it will only search the tabs’ titles, not the contents.

Bookmarks are great for easy access to sites while you’re using Chrome. However, if you want one-click access to a website without launching Chrome, you can create a shortcut on your computer’s desktop.

The created shortcut of the website will be added to your desktop. So now, whenever you wish to visit the website, all you need to do is double-click on the shortcut, and voila!

You can do the same on your Android phone as well. (You can only create a home page shortcut an iPhone using the Safari browser.)

On your Android device, you can preview a website in a pop-up window without the need to open a new tab or browse away from the page you are currently viewing.



You will see the webpage load in a pop-up window, and you can scroll through it. Tap the "X" in the upper corner to close the preview page when you’re done.

Just like Windows PCs have a Task Manager and Macs have an Activity Manager to manage all the running apps and processes, Google Chrome comes with a Task Manager. Using the Chrome Task Manager, you can shut down any process that is eating up too much of your computer resources.



When you spot the site or extension that is using up your resources, you can shut it down by highlighting it and clicking on "End process."

