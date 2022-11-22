Crypto News Live Update Nov 22: Bitcoin, Ethereum Tumbles As Genesis Warns Of Bankruptcy – CoinGape

Crypto News Today Live Updates November and Latest News: (22 November 2022) The global digital asset market tumbled by another 2% on Tuesday morning after Genesis reportedly warns of possible bankruptcy.

As per the data, the cumulative crypto market cap dropped below the crucial $800 billion level. It now stands at $787 billion. However, 24 hour trading volume is up by 5% to stand at $62.7 billion.

As the Argentina Fan Token (ARG) price dipped due to the team’s loss in its first group stage match against Saudi Arabia, this could well be a nice buying opportunity. There is still a chance for the Argentina team to qualify for further rounds and hence the ARG price could rise.

The Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) fell sharply in response to Argentina’s shock loss to Saudi Arabia in the group C match on Tuesday. As of writing, ARG price stands at $4.91, down by 29.29% in the last 24 hours, according to price tracking platform CoinMarketCap.

Oxscope in a tweet claims to obtain the smart money address which might know the activity of FTX-hacker and benefit from it. Notably, Oxscope also claimed a suspicious address uses Binance as an exchange.

Huobi Token (HT) has decoupled from the ongoing market sentiments. However, the HT price surge is guided by the latest announcements made by Justin Sun and Huobi global.

The Securities Commission of The Bahamas has received an approval from the Bahamas Supreme Court to get reimbursement from FTX for securing the digital assets of FTX Digital Markets in a government-controlled digital wallet.

Ram Ahluwalia, CEO of Lumida Wealth Management, believes Genesis is not just facing liquidity issues, but also insolvency. During an Unchained interview, he stated Genesis Lending will surely file for bankruptcy, whereas Genesis Trading will continue to operate

Genesis Trading is reportedly struggling to raise fresh capital amid the crashing crypto market. As per the latest WSJ report, the crypto lender also approached players like Binance and Apollo Global Management to bid for its loan book.

Bitcoin price dropped by around 3% in the last 24 hours. BTC is trading at an average price of $15,841, at the press time. Its 24 hour trading volume is up by 21% to stand at $33.3 billion.

