Stimulus Update: Millions Will Get a Stimulus Check in June. Are You One of Them? – The Motley Fool

by Christy Bieber | Published on June 3, 2022

Image source: Getty Images

More money could be coming from both the federal government and from state governments.

Across the country, many Americans are hoping for a fourth COVID-19 relief check. Although Congress has not taken action to make one available, millions of people will still be getting a payment this month. That’s because some states are sending out money to their residents, and the federal government has also provided funds to offer financial relief to struggling homeowners.

So, who exactly is on track to receive another payment this month? Here’s what you need to know to find out.

Two states are currently scheduled to send out stimulus payments to their residents in June: Maine and New Mexico.

In Maine, payments will be available to those who filed their 2021 state tax returns. The checks total $850. Single filers are eligible with an adjusted gross income of less than $100,000 while married joint filers can get payments with an AGI of up to $200,000. Those who are claimed as dependents are not entitled to receive money.

In New Mexico, payments are also expected to be sent this month. Single filers are entitled to $250 and joint filers are entitled to $500. A second payment for the same amount will be sent out in August. This money will be provided to those who submitted tax returns by May 31 and the payments will be sent automatically.

Several other states are also considering making stimulus funds available, although there is not yet any guarantee this will occur. The money likely would not hit bank accounts in June even if legislation is passed to authorize payments this month, but could come during the course of the summer. These states include Minnesota, Colorado, Kansas, Hawaii, and Pennsylvania.

Some homeowners could also get financial help this month. This could come from the Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF). The American Rescue Plan Act set aside almost $10 billion for homeowner relief, and more than 40 states have now set up HAF programs to facilitate the distribution of the funds. The funds will be distributed to the states by the Treasury Department.

Money from HAF can be used to help with mortgage payments, home insurance costs, utility expenses, or other “specified purposes.” Those who are interested can check the Homeowner Assistance Fund website to find out if they are eligible and to learn how to apply for funding.

Between these state programs and HAF, millions could soon be entitled to money from the government to help them cope with the ongoing financial consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. Be sure you understand how to claim your payments if you could be entitled to this important financial relief.

Christy Bieber is a personal finance and legal writer with more than a decade of experience. Her work has been featured on major outlets including MSN Money, CNBC, and USA Today.

We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.

