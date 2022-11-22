Crypto Experts are Accumulating These Cryptos While They're Cheap – Find Out Why – Cryptonews

The fall of FTX has led to a significant decline in the cryptocurrency market during the past few weeks. Many more businesses have gone bankrupt as a result of this pandemic, which has spread throughout the entire ecosystem.

Those with crypto assets are scrambling to protect their funds from the current market downturn. Despite the ongoing volatility in cryptocurrency values, there are still ways to profit.

Many different coins have piqued the interest of crypto traders, and we’ll look at a few of them below.

The second stage of the D2T presale has already sold out, raising $5.16 million

The D2T presale’s second stage has already sold out, earning $5.16 million in just over two weeks. Dash 2 Trade is a concept developed by Learn 2 Trade, a well-known trading signal provider that will launch in the first quarter of 2023. The platform’s purpose is to give investors with market-driven insights to assist them to make informed decisions.

D2T offers trading signals, social analytics, and even market sentiment monitoring to enhance the trading experience.

According to the development team, Dash 2 Trade intends to be the Bloomberg trading terminal for cryptocurrencies.

The software also features automation and backtesting capabilities for automating trading processes and optimizing all trading strategies.

Dash 2 Trade offers a notification service that notifies investors of all new coin listings on centralized exchanges, giving them access to information that was previously only available to elite investors.

With so much promise, it’s no wonder that D2T presale numbers have been outstanding. The digital currency has already raised over $6,647,578 (approximately $6.6 million).

By putting carbon credits on the chain, IMPT’s team is making the world of carbon credits considerably more efficient than ever before. The carbon credit system was formerly exceedingly opaque; it was only relevant to corporations, and trading with them was inefficient and out of date.

Carbon credits can be sold on the blockchain as NFTs 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

The carbon credit market, according to Broadridge Financial Solutions, will likely approach $50 billion by 2030, while the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) industry would likely exceed $30 trillion.

The IMPT presale has already raised $13 million and is nearly sold out. The price of the IMPT token has climbed with each stage of the presale to $0.023.

TARO is one digital asset to keep an eye on for investors who appreciate the metaverse. The asset is the native token for RobotEra, a world-building metaverse platform that lets players use avatars to access its system.

Every player has the ability to purchase land and properties, as well as contribute to the overall appearance of the virtual world. RobotEra also features community metaverses where people may engage in communal activities such as sports and games, as well as conversions.

Players own whatever they buy since all things are Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). TARO is a new offering on the market that is currently in its early phases. Nonetheless, this is a valuable asset with substantial upside potential.

Already, the TARO presale has raised $144,250. The TARO token is currently priced at 1 TARO = 0.020 USDT, but it will soon rise to 1 TARO = 0.025 USDT in presale state 2.

