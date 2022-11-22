Microsoft Office Is Getting an Updated Look On iPhone – How-To Geek

Join 425,000 subscribers and get a daily digest of news, geek trivia, and our feature articles.

The Microsoft Office apps have been around on iPhone, iPad, and Android for years, and every once in a while, they receive a significant update. Now another change is rolling out to the iPhone apps.

Microsoft is rolling out an updated contextual command bar and ribbon layout in the iPhone versions of Word, PowerPoint, and Excel. The command bar is accessible from the bottom of the screen, or the top of the keyboard when you’re typing. It now more closely matches Microsoft’s “Fluent” design, with more rounded corners and a slightly-tweaked layout.

Just like before, the menu has most of the settings you would find in the ribbon bar on the desktop apps: text formatting, search, buttons for inserting objects, review tools, and everything else. Now the switcher is a rounded button, and some horizontal dividers have been removed. You can also swipe up on the menu to make it larger — a significant usability improvement, especially on iPhones with smaller screens.

Microsoft says the new command bar is available to Office Insiders running Word, Excel, PowerPoint, or the Office app on version 2.67 (Build 22110700) or later. Once all the bugs are worked out, it should roll out to everyone.

The change comes as Microsoft is preparing to rebrand the mobile Office app as “Microsoft 365,” complete with a new logo, to reflect how the subscription service of the same name has branched out. With a new name, logo, and now design changes, there’s a lot to be excited about with the iPhone Office apps.

Source: Office Insider Blog

