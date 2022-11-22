Crypto Price Predictions: Ripple (XRP) and Flow (FLOW) – The Cryptonomist

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is Setting New All-time Highs

By Crypto Advertising – 22 Nov 2022

SPONSORED POST*

Our price predictions for XRP and FLOW are drawn up by top charting and fundamental analysts – but we also got one surprise for you.

The knowledge helps you make guided decisions. Here’s what to expect from Ripple (XRP) and Flow (FLOW).

If the cryptocurrency price forecasts made by numerous experts are to be believed, the future should be nothing short of profitable. Smart money investors and leading market players are already suggesting to other cryptocurrency lovers what to expect as the new year approaches – and that starts with The Hideaways.

Summary

The ongoing FTX bankruptcy situation has pushed the price of XRP to drop by 2.2% and has reduced the market valuation of all cryptocurrencies to $859 billion. The price of XRP has fallen more than 2% in the past day to $0.381075.

The future of the XRP price remains uncertain as long as the Ripple-SEC legal dispute continues.

The chance that Ripple will win its appeal has perhaps decreased, suggesting that the price of XRP may never recover completely. However, if Ripple succeeds, XRP will likely surpass $1 and go far higher.

The network utility token, FLOW, supports the Flow economy by acting as both a medium of exchange and a long-term reserve. The foundation required to make the Flow ecosystem a vibrant community combines entertainment brands, production studios, and venture-backed systems.

Following small advances earlier in the week, FLOW has declined, continuing its unpredictable pattern. The coin is now trading at $1.22, down 4.6% from the previous week. Unfortunately, FLOW has dropped by more than 18% during the past month. Now is not a good time to spend money on FLOW coins.

The Hideaways (HDWY), which tokenizes luxury mansions as NFTs and accepts investments starting from $100, provides everyone with this chance. It is a carefully thought-out crypto project enterprise that could eventually offer massive revenue.

HDWY token is available for purchase at $0.072 through their flash presale and is expected to hit $1 by the start of 2023.

Avail HDWY tokens now and invest in a real-estate crypto project that can change your future. Click the links below for more information on The Hideaways presale.

Website: https://www.thehideaways.io/

Presale: https://ticket.thehideaways.io/register

Telegram: https://t.me/thehideawayscrypto

Twitter: https://twitter.com/hdwycrypto

*This article has been paid. The Cryptonomist didn’t write the article nor has tested the platform.

Do you want an article to be published on Cryptonomist? Do you want to advertise your project? Send an email at [email protected]

