Dogecoin Price Predictions: Where Will the DOGE Crypto Go After Weekend Rally? – InvestorPlace

DOGE saw heavy trading during the weekend

Dogecoin ( DOGE-USD ) price predictions are worth diving into today as crypto traders wonder where the meme token is heading after a weekend rally.

There’s no specific news that explains why DOGE rallied over the weekend. Instead, it looks like heavy trading volume is behind the recent rise in price for the crypto. This has trading volume up 53.6% over the prior 24-hour period as of Monday morning.

Adding to that, other meme tokens also got a boost during that rally. Shiba Inu ( SHIB-USD ), a rival to Dogecoin, was also up in price during the weekend. Traders can learn more about that by following this link.

Let’s take a look at what experts are predicting for the future of Dogecoin below!

Those latest price predictions for Dogecoin are mostly bullish when taking into account its price of $0.07639 as of this writing. Traders will also note that DOGE is currently down 3% over the previous 24-hour period as of Monday morning.

