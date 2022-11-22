Christmas movie guide: Where to watch 11 classics on TV and streaming – Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Home Latest News Christmas movie guide: Where to watch 11 classics on TV and streaming...

Bill Taylor
Christmas is all about tradition. And when it comes to watching holiday favorites, it’s still traditional — on television vs. streaming services.
While some of them are available to stream (and more available to rent on demand), not all of them are. The big exception: “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” which is only available streaming on Apple TV+ (which is offering it free, without a subscription, Dec. 22-25 only).
Either way, here’s where you can find 11 of them this season from Thanksgiving to New Year’s in 2022.
On TV/cable: On FX — midnight Nov. 26, 7:30 a.m. Nov. 27; on Freeform — 10:30 a.m. Dec. 14.
Can I stream it?: Not on major streaming services.
On TV/cable: Not showing on over-the-air TV or cable this year.
Can I stream it?: Yes, on Apple TV+ (available free to nonsubscribers Dec. 22-25).
On TV/cable: On NBC — 7 p.m. Nov. 25; on TBS — 6 and 8 p.m. Dec. 3, 8 p.m. Dec. 11, and 7 p.m. Dec. 24 (showing in a marathon for the next 24 hours); on TNT — 8 and 10 p.m. Dec. 9, 4:30 p.m. Dec. 15, and 7 p.m. Dec. 24 (showing in a marathon for the next 24 hours).
Can I stream it?: Yes, on HBO Max.
On TV/cable: On NBC — 7 p.m. Nov. 25, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 7 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15; on TNT — 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 7 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15.
Can I stream it?: Yes, on Peacock.
On TV/cable: On TNT — 3 p.m. Nov. 24, 1 p.m. Nov. 25; on TBS — 5 a.m. Nov. 26 (showing in a marathon for the next 24 hours); on Cartoon Network — 5 p.m. Nov. 27, 10 a.m. Nov. 28; on AMC — 6 and 8 p.m. Dec. 3, 9 p.m. Dec. 5, 7 p.m. Dec. 6, 7 and 9 p.m. Dec. 9, 7 and 9 p.m. Dec. 11, 9:15 p.m. Dec. 13, 7 p.m. Dec. 14, 9 p.m. Dec. 15, 5 p.m. Dec. 16.
Can I stream it?: Yes, on HBO Max.
On TV/cable: On NBC — 7 p.m. Dec. 24; on E! — 5 a.m. Nov. 25 (showing in a marathon for the next 18 hours).
Can I stream it?: Yes, on Amazon Prime Video.
On TV/cable: On AMC — 1:30 p.m. and 12:15 a.m. Dec. 11.
Can I stream it?: Yes, on Amazon Prime Video.
On TV/cable: On TNT — 5 p.m. Nov. 24, 11 a.m. Nov. 25, 5 a.m. Nov. 27 (showing in a marathon for the next 24 hours); on AMC — 7 and 9:45 p.m. Dec. 1, 6 and 8:15 p.m. Dec. 4, 9 p.m. Dec. 6, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Dec. 8, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Dec. 10, 9 p.m. Dec. 12, 7 p.m. Dec. 13, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Dec. 16.
Can I stream it?: Yes, on HBO Max.
On TV/cable: On Freeform — 6 a.m. Dec. 2, 3 p.m. Dec. 14.
Can I stream it?: Yes, on Tubi.
On TV/cable: On CBS — 7 p.m. Nov. 29.
Can I stream it?: No.
On TV/cable: On AMC — 9 p.m. Nov. 28, 2:15 p.m. Nov. 29, 10:30 p.m. Dec. 4, 1:45 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. Dec. 9.
Can I stream it?: Yes, on Netflix.

Bill Taylor
