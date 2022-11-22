‘Twitter is ALIVE’: Elon Musk hits back at his critics just days after the ‘RIPTwitter’ trend, considers even more layoffs to slash costs. Bet on the billionaire with these other assets – Yahoo Finance

Even as a private company, Twitter continues to make headlines — and they aren’t exactly positive.

New owner Elon Musk has cut thousands of jobs at the social media giant, removed the company’s “days of rest” — monthly days off for employees to rest and recharge — and ended its remote work policy.

The hashtag #RIPTwitter went viral last week on reports that employees were quitting en masse after Musk told them to either commit to “long hours at high intensity” or leave.

But Musk seems to doubling down.

“Twitter is ALIVE,” he says in a weekend tweet, which has since received 1.4 million likes.

You could be the landlord of Walmart, Whole Foods and Kroger (and collect fat grocery store-anchored income on a quarterly basis)

Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds

Mitt Romney says a billionaire tax will trigger demand for these two assets — get in now before the super-rich swarm

Moreover, Bloomberg reports that Musk is considering laying off even more employees, targeting the company’s sales and partnership teams.

For a company that lost $344 million from operations in a quarter (per Twitter’s last available financial report as a public company), cost-cutting could be exactly what the doctor ordered.

If you like what Musk is doing to improve efficiency and reduce costs at Twitter, unfortunately, you can no longer invest in it.

But you can still invest alongside Elon Musk — here’s a look at how.

As a serial entrepreneur, Musk has created quite a few successful businesses. But he is best known as the co-founder and CEO of EV maker Tesla.

According to Bloomberg, Musk’s biggest asset at the moment is Tesla equity.

While Tesla stock hasn’t been a hot commodity — shares are down a painful 45% year to date — it remains a behemoth in the automotive industry. With a market cap of around $680 billion, Tesla is several times bigger than Ford and General Motors combined.

And despite the stock’s downturn, business is still heading in the right direction.

In Q3, Tesla delivered 343,830 EVs (18,672 Model S/X and 325,158 Model 3/Y). The amount represented a 42% increase year over year.

Wall Street also sees upside in Tesla shares. For instance, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas has an ‘overweight’ rating on Tesla and a price target of $330 — roughly 83% above where the stock sits today.

Musk has discussed the importance of owning “physical things” in an inflationary environment.

“As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.”

Despite the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes, real estate remains a popular asset. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-City Composite Home Price NSA Index is up 13% over the past year.

Read more: Trade up while the market is down: Here are the best investing apps to pounce on ‘once-in-a-generation’ opportunities (even if you’re a beginner)

As the price of raw materials and labor goes up, new properties are more expensive to build. And that drives up the price of existing real estate.

Well-chosen properties can also provide a steady stream of rental income.

But you don’t need to be a landlord to start investing in real estate. There are plenty of real estate investment trusts (REITs) as well as crowdfunding platforms that can get you started on becoming a real estate mogul.

Once considered a niche asset, cryptocurrency has now entered the mainstream. A study from the CFA Institute earlier this year showed that 94% of state and government pension plans have invested in cryptocurrencies.

Of course, many investors learned about cryptocurrencies’ volatility the hard way through this year’s massive pullback. For instance, bitcoin — the largest cryptocurrency in the world — is down 66% so far in 2022.

Musk has been one of the more outspoken proponents of cryptocurrency.

“I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw,” he said in a tweet earlier this year.

There are plenty of platforms that allow you to invest in crypto. Just be aware of fees: many exchanges charge up to 4% in commission fees just to buy and sell crypto. But some investing apps charge 0%.

Over 65% of Americans don’t shop around for a better car insurance deal — and that could be costing you $500 a month

Your cash is trash: Here are 4 simple ways to protect your money against white-hot inflation (without being a stock market genius)

Chances are good you’re overpaying for home insurance. Here’s how to spend less on peace of mind

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.

Related Quotes

It seems hard to believe, but social media as we know it is 20 years old. In the two decades since Friendster launched, social platforms from Facebook to TikTok have gradually developed a playbook for how things work. Keeping a successful social media company running is all about juggling priorities.

I experienced alarming consequences from using dating apps on Independence Day 2020 when I was raped by a man I met on a dating app, Lily Goldberg writes.

All of the talk around Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” has been devoted to Margot Robbie’s title character and Ryan Gosling’s Ken, but there’s a lot more to the movie than just those two parts. Will Ferrell confirmed for the first time in a new Wall Street Journal Magazine interview that he is playing the CEO of […]

Bob Iger stunned the entertainment industry when he reassumed his role as the CEO of the Walt Disney Company on Sunday night. The former Disney chief will earn a $1 million base salary for going back to his old job, according to public filings. But that pact could grow a lot richer if Iger and […]

Just days after announcing presidential candidacy, Trump helms real estate deal with Saudi company

The Golden State Warriors are the latest business to find themselves on the receiving end of class action lawsuits alleging them of misleading FTX customers about the safety and reliability of the flailing cryptocurrency platform. The suit, first reported by Reuters, comes on the heels of another class action suit accusing prominent celebrities like Tom Brady and Larry David of engaging in fraudulent activity to help prop up an alleged FTX-led “Ponzi scheme.”

U.S. President Joe Biden last week asked his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, if he could try to talk North Korea out of a new nuclear weapon test but he acknowledged that he did not know if China had the capacity to do so. As unpredictable North Korea builds its arsenal of nuclear weapons and the missiles to fire them across Asia and at the United States, the question of China's ability to rein in its old ally has taken on particular urgency. But with tension simmering between the United States and China, especially over Taiwan, the issue may not only be if China has the ability to influence North Korea's behaviour but to what extent it is in China's interests to tame a neighbour it has long seen as a useful buffer to the United States.

Wokeness is turning off shoppers. Invest accordingly.

The Supreme Court just declined to hear an appeal by Black and Hispanic Texas voters who were accusing the Republican-led legislators of redrawing state Senate districts to intentionally diminish their voting power, according to Reuters. A panel of three judges decided although the new state Senate map may “disproportionately affect minority voters” in Tarrant County, there was no evidence indicating that the legislature’s “true intent was racial.”

Oral arguments in what’s being deemed a potential “free speech blockbuster” case won’t begin until next month, but survivors of People of Praise are already pushing Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett to recuse herself from 303 Creative v. Elenis—a case that will have a bearing not just on the future of free speech, but gay rights. The dubious faith group, in which Barrett is said to maintain membership, is known for expelling members who “engage in gay sex” and credible accusations of child

The Bahamas Supreme Court ruled that FTX is responsible for all costs associated with the Securities Commission in keeping FTM assets in commission's digital wallet; Bloomberg reports that a Bahamas court has agreed to let part of FTX case be handled in U.S.

YouTube finance gurus who had sponsorship deals with FTX have come under fierce criticism online. The gurus say they were duped like everyone else.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" director Ryan Coogler and producer Nate Moore talk about the big reveals in new hit sequel.

From the highs of January to the lows of November, the drop in Tesla stock has cost the world's richest man an unbelievable sum. Who's to blame though?

Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel says 90% of U.S. inflation is already gone, but Bill Ackman is warning investors not to forget about deglobalization.

He may be ascending to the highest heights of DC’s screen empire, but the way Marvel is hyping James Gunn these days, you’d probably never know it. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, Chris Pratt, and the rest of the MCU’s favorite assembly of goofballs are hyping Gunn’s crazy comedic creativity all the way to the North Pole and back in a merry new teaser for the upcoming The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Swapping Gunn for the jolly old elf himself as the star of the MCU’s own take on “A

Goldman Sachs strategists put together a list of companies with high ­­cash burn rates and also lofty valuations

Three senators reiterate warnings to the investment giant, citing problems like “charismatic wunderkinds.”

Bitcoin traders were spooked by a report that digital-asset brokerage Genesis told investors it might need to file for bankruptcy if it can't raise money.

Workers are lying about being digital nomads, and it's coming at a cost: One boss estimated his loss at $500,000.

source