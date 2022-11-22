Pixel 7 & 7 Pro updates, bugs, & issues tracker [Cont. updated] – PiunikaWeb

The ‘Made by Google’ event was held on October 7, where new hardware products were revealed. During the conference we met the new Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Both phones arrive with some improvements in both hardware and software compared to the Pixel 6 series. However, it is the Pro model that brings the most changes and additions.

The design of the Pixel 7 line keeps the basics of the Pixel 6, only refining it to make them more attractive. On the front, the Pro model’s screen is now completely flat, with no curved edges.



Moving on to the back, now the ‘camera tape’ of the new phones is the same color as the chassis. This means that the camera sensors stand out more.

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are powered by the new Google Tensor G2 chipset. The SoC provides improvements in power and efficiency thanks to a new 4 nm manufacturing process.

Where the new chipset stands out the most is in its AI processing capabilities at hardware level. This is the basis for some of the Pixel 7 series software improvements, especially in its cameras.



The vanilla Pixel 7 keeps the same camera sensors as the Pixel 6 (50MP main + 12MP ultra-wide angle), but now the wide lens supports autofocus and macro mode.

On the other hand, the Pixel 7 Pro uses those same sensors and adds a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom.

Some of the camera features include speech enhancement, 4K recording, 10-bit HDR video recording, ‘High Quality Mode’ in some third-party apps (such as Snapchat and TikTok), cinematic blur, Super Zoom and more.

The vanilla Pixel 7 battery capacity is a bit lower than the Pixel 6 (4,355mAh vs 4,614mAh) but the more efficient chipset and slightly smaller screen should allow for similar battery life. Fast charging is now faster at 30W.

The Pro model maintains practically the same battery as its previous generation, but its autonomy could be better due to the more efficient chip. Its fast charging is the same as the Pixel 7 (30W).

Both devices run Android 13 with stock UI and some ‘Pixel-exclusive’ options. They will get 3 years of big Android updates and 5 years of security updates.

And here, we will be tracking all the software updates, including security patches and bug fixes coming to the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

The Google Pixel 6 series was riddled with bugs for months and exhibiting more problems with each update.

Although we hope that something like this will not be repeated with the Pixel 7 series, we will keep track of all the bugs and issues that arise in both devices from now on.

Featured image source: Google

