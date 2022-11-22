Here's Samsung's Android 13 update release timeline for the Netherlands – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2022 SamMobile

SamMobile has affiliate and sponsored partnerships. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Last updated: November 22nd, 2022 at 06:34 UTC+01:00

Samsung has been nothing short of amazing when it comes to its Android 13 rollout speed. The company has already released the stable Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update to various high-end and mid-range Galaxy devices, including smartphones and tablets. The company has now revealed when it plans to release the Android 13 update to Galaxy devices in the Netherlands.

The South Korean firm has already released the Android 13 update to the Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S22 series, and Galaxy Tab S8 series. Samsung is planning to update the Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Fold 4 to Android 13 by the end of this month.

Next month, the Galaxy A32, Galaxy A32 5G, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A72, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy XCover Pro, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and Galaxy Z Fold 2 will get the Android 13 update. Ahead of the original schedule for December 2022, Samsung has already released the update to the Galaxy M52 and the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro.

The Galaxy A12, Galaxy A13, Galaxy A22, Galaxy A23, Galaxy M12, Galaxy M22, Galaxy Tab Active 3, Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, Galaxy Tab A8, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, and the Galaxy X Cover 5 are scheduled to get the stable Android 13 update in January 2023. The Galaxy A03, Galaxy A03s, and the Galaxy A04 are scheduled to get the One UI 5.0 update in February 2023.

However, we think that many of the devices that haven’t received the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update will get updated before Samsung’s promised timeline. You can find the complete list of eligible Galaxy devices and their Android 13 release timeline below.

October 2022

November 2022

December 2022

January 2023

February 2022

You might also like

Just as we thought the barrage of Android 13 updates may have taken a short break, Samsung hit us with another One UI 5.0 update, this time for an inconspicuous Flipkart-exclusive device in India. Samsung is now seeding the Android 13 One UI 5.0 update for the Galaxy F62. The One UI 5.0 Galaxy F62 […]

Numerous Galaxy devices have received the Android 13 One UI 5.0 update, and we’re still pinching ourselves, wondering if it’s all real. So far, Samsung has either respected its Android 13 roadmap to the letter or beat its schedule by a few weeks, and One UI 5.0 keeps pouring out for more devices. And the […]

The Galaxy S22 series of phones has officially begun to receive the stable Android 13 and One UI 5.0 update, giving millions of owners of the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra some excellent new features to improve their user experience. Samsung ran a One UI 5.0 beta program for the Galaxy S22 lineup for two […]

As you may have heard, Samsung would like to complete the Android 13 update rollout before the end of 2022, which means that the company’s real-world performance might beat its One UI 5.0 release roadmaps. A good example is how the Galaxy S21 series in Canada is now getting the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 […]

After a few weeks of testing the beta version of Android 13 on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung released the stable One UI 5.0 update to those units that were enrolled in the One UI 5.0 Beta program in Europe. Now, the company has released the stable Android 13 update to all the Galaxy […]

In our interview with Samsung VP Sally Hyesoon Jeong, she revealed that the company hopes to update all eligible Galaxy phones and tablets to Android 13 before the end of this year. And it could truly happen, especially looking at many Galaxy devices getting the stable Android 13 (One UI 5.0) update ahead of their […]

November 2022 security patch

Devices

Samsung Galaxy A04e

SM-A042F

Samsung Galaxy A04s

SM-A047F

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro

SM-T630N

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro 5G

SM-T636B

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

SM-R900

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

SM-R920

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

SM-F936B

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

SM-F721B

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2

SM-R510

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm

SM-R910

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE

SM-R905

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm LTE

SM-R915

SamMobile Weekly Newsletter

Best picks

Social media

Reviews

© 2022 SamMobile

source