Apple Executive Phil Schiller Deactivates Twitter Account – MacRumors

Apple’s Phil Schiller, responsible for Apple events and the App Store, has deactivated his Twitter account following recent developments on the platform.



Schiller often used his account to promote new Apple products, services, software, and initiatives and interact with customers. As noted on Twitter by Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, however, Schiller’s account no longer exists. The account had over 200,000 followers and was created in November 2008 according to a web archive of the account dated November 4.

Yesterday, Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced that former President Trump’s account would be reinstated on the platform following its suspension in January 2021. In a recent interview, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook commented about the future of Twitter and the social media platform’s relationship with Apple. During the interview, Cook said he remained hopeful Twitter would uphold its moderation standard under the new leadership.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

