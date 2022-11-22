Thornton Tomasetti Selects Microsoft Dynamics 365 and HSO's aec360 for Its Next-Generation Cloud-Based Business Management Platform – goskagit.com

Global engineering and scientific consulting firm set to future-proof its technology platform and improve business agility by migrating to an integrated marketing, business development, project management, accounting and business intelligence solution

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Global Microsoft solutions partner HSO, author of the aec360 business management suite, today announced that Thornton Tomasetti has selected Microsoft Dynamics 365 and HSO’s aec360 as the firm’s new cloud-based business management platform.

Founded in 1949 and with over 45 offices across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Pacific Rim, Thornton Tomasetti optimizes the design and performance of structures, materials and systems for projects of every size and complexity. Thornton Tomasetti employs over 1,500 engineers, scientists, architects, and other professionals who apply scientific and engineering principles to solve the world’s toughest challenges. The firm has successfully completed over 90,000 projects in more than 150 countries.

“Thornton Tomasetti has grown over the years based on our firm’s ability to quickly respond to new opportunities in the market,” explained Jim Dray, Chief Information Officer for Thornton Tomasetti. “As our legacy ERP software neared its end of life, we took a step back and evaluated new cloud platforms. After a thorough evaluation of the software market, it was clear to us that the Microsoft Cloud and HSO’s aec360 business management platform was the ideal combination to help us optimize the way we work and, position the firm for agility in the future.”

Dynamics 365 is Microsoft’s next-generation business application suite, built to leverage the power of the Microsoft Cloud, Office 365 (now Microsoft 365), the Power Platform and Microsoft’s advanced intelligence tools. HSO’s aec360 is an industry-specific solution that pre-configures and extends Dynamics 365 to meet the unique needs of the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry, helping firms like Thornton Tomasetti gain a 360-degree view of their finances, projects, clients and people within a single cloud platform.

“We’re very excited to welcome Thornton Tomasetti to the aec360 family,” explained Andy Yeomans, Executive Vice President at HSO’s professional services industry group. “As they searched for a new business management platform that would help them continue to grow and expand their business, they needed a best-in-class cloud platform that was flexible enough to adapt with them well into the future. Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform, combined with HSO’s aec360, provides a modern technology foundation that will help them grow, evolve and future-proof their business without limitations. We look forward to helping them drive this transformation project and position the firm for continued success.”

About Thornton Tomasetti

Thornton Tomasetti applies engineering and scientific principles to solve the world’s challenges – starting with yours. An independent organization of creative thinkers and innovative doers collaborating from offices worldwide, our mission is to bring our clients’ ideas to life and, in the process, lay the groundwork for a better, more resilient future. For more information visit http://www.ThorntonTomasetti.com.

About aec360

Microsoft’s leading Dynamics™ 365-based solution for the AEC industry, aec360 is a cloud-based business platform designed to meet the unique needs of architecture, engineering, and construction firms. aec360 provides an integrated industry solution for marketing and business development, project management, accounting, and human resource management, and was built to leverage the best of the Microsoft cloud, helping AEC firms drive productivity, collaboration, and insights across their organization. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.aec360.com.

About HSO

HSO is a Business Transformation Partner with deep industry expertise and global reach, leveraging the full power of Microsoft technology to transform the way in which people work and how businesses operate, ultimately driving improvements in business performance for our clients.

HSO helps companies modernize business operations, adopt intelligent automation, deliver real-time performance insights and connect the enterprise – accelerating the impact of digital transformation based on Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Azure.

Founded in 1987, HSO has more than 1,800 professionals throughout Europe, North America, and Asia and is one of the world’s top business solution and implementation partners and a member of Microsoft’s elite Inner Circle representing the top 1 percent of partners worldwide.

For more information, please visit our website http://www.hso.com.

Contacts:

HSO

Amanda Sherry

Director Marketing, Professional Services

asherry@hso.com

Thornton Tomasetti

James Kent (he/him/his)

Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

jkent@thorntontomasetti.com



SOURCE HSO



