Apple's iPhone 14 case colors leak days before event – AppleInsider

New leaks claiming to show Apple’s final iPhone 14 case colors look to be accurate, and include”Bright Orange,” “Golden Brown,” and more

Ahead of Apple’s September 7 launch of the iPhone 14 range, a leaker is claiming to have final details of the various colors that Apple will sell as accessory cases. Leaker Majin Bu has previously detailed other case colors, such as the February 2022 addition to those for the iPhone 13.

Now I can say with 99% confidence that the iPhone 14 Case colors you saw in previous tweets will be official. iPhone 14 Max will probably only be called Plus pic.twitter.com/nM3Y95broQ — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) September 4, 2022

As well as a shot of iPhone 14 cases in a retail store, the leaker presents two main images of the cases. One looks as if it could be from Apple’s online store.

But these two main images show different ranges of colors, and it’s not clear which are intended for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, or for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The image that looks as if it could be from Apple’s online store materials shows cases with six colors:

Bright orange

Brown

Golden Brown

Midnight Blue

Black

Fir Green

The second main image shows eight colors:

Midnight

Succulent

Chalk Pink

Red

Lilac

Sun glow

Stromblue

Elderberry

Leaker Majin Bu says that he has “99% confidence” that these colors are correct.

Apple is most likely to unveil its complete range of case colors on its online Apple Store, immediately following the September 7 unveiling of the iPhone 14.

The brown will go great with the Zune!

I like the Elderberry (dark purple).

I’ve a nice leather wallet case yet I find I’ve left my iPhone 13 pro max in an Apple silicone marigold case for months now. So I’m probably going to skip another Vaja and get another bright Apple silicone. If I later go with a full case it’ll be a folio to reduce the bulk some.

I don’t care what colour they are, as long as they don’t have the hard fracture-inducing camera bumper:

It fell from a height of less than 3 feet (81 cm in fact) albeit onto a tiled floor. It’s amazing that it didn’t happen before. Yet another triumph of the form-over-function school of ‘engineering’. I’m not a happy little vegemite. That’s an iphone 12 pro max, by the way.

