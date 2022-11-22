Google One VPN app rolls out for Mac and Windows [U] – 9to5Google

November 15

Abner Li

– Nov. 15th 2022 12:20 pm PT

@technacity

Following iOS availability earlier this year, the Google One VPN is now available for Mac and Windows through new desktop apps.



(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});



Update 11/15: The Google One VPN Mac and Windows apps are now available. Visit one.google.com/benefits on your desktop computer and find the “VPN protection for multiple devices” card. View details > Download app (in the bottom-right corner) will start the process.

On macOS, you have to enable a system extension, while other approvals are “Launch app after computer starts” (optional) and “Add VPN Configurations.” After signing into your Google Account via the web, you have a simple toggle, while the app can be quit from “View settings.”

Original 11/9: The Google One VPN is available to those on the 2 TB or greater “Premium” plan, which is above the 100 GB “Basic” ($1.99/month or $19.99/year) and 200 GB “Standard” ($2.99/month or $29.99/year) tiers.

Besides storage and the VPN, the required $9.99 per month ($99.99 annually) subscription can be shared with up to five users, offers better customer support, and 10% back on the Google Store. The latest perk is Google Workspace premium, starting with longer group Meet calls, YouTube livestreaming, recording, and noise cancellation.

The Mac and Windows apps for the VPN can be installed directly from the Google One website by navigating to Benefits > VPN protection for multiple devices > and Download app. Click VPNbyGoogleOneSetup.exe or VPNbyGoogleOne.dmg afterward to start the install process.

Some users will be able to download the apps starting today, and fully availability is expected over the next few days.

A VPN key with signals that radiate out the top-left corner and a green checkmark will appear in your Windows taskbar or macOS menu bar. This opens a small window to turn on/off the virtual private network. Each Google One user (including those in your family group) can have up to six devices using the VPN.

On Apple devices, you need macOS 11+ and Intel or Apple Silicon (M series) hardware, while Windows 10+ and 64-bit (no 32-bit or ARM) CPU support is required. More details will be available here, while country availability is as follows: Austria, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, United Kingdom, United States.

The Google One VPN is focused on masking your traffic and IP address, reducing online tracking, and providing protection on public Wi-Fi and other unsecured networks. The company says it “will never use your VPN connection to track, collect, or sell your online activity.”

The only info that’s logged and tied to you is your level of usage. This usage is categorized as low, medium, or high. Some aggregate or de-identified logging is also performed to ensure quality of service.

In the coming weeks, Google will release an updated independent audit that covers the VPN’s Windows and Mac implementations.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. Google News google-news

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

@technacity

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Yeedi Vac 2 Pro review: Perfect pet cleaning companion

Google Fi Black Friday: $399 Pixel 7 and $300 off 7 Pro

First Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 update rolling out

Comply tips for Pixel Buds Pro are almost essential

source