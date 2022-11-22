Best AirPods Deals From Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022 – Esquire

Every product was carefully curated by an Esquire editor. We may earn a commission from these links.

It’s never too late to replace your AirPods.

Apple is not known for subtlety. From back when Apple’s first Mac was launched by airing a single commercial “1984” during the Super Bowl to the most recent drop of iOS 16, everything from its hype to price is larger than life. The grandest of them all—and most absurdly-priced—is perhaps the AirPods line that, for instance, sets its first over-ear headphones at half a grand alone (WTF?). We love them regardless because the brand has expectedly done the finesse with its sterling audio and bona fide “Apple” insignia. But in light of Apple’s own pride to never discount, we will just shop elsewhere, like on Amazon.

While Amazon’s two day —Amazon’s biggest sale of the year—ends today October 12, many Apple products are still discounted in the aftermath of this shopping chaos, and amongst them, you can still spot the AirPods Max at under $500 or AirPods Pro at under $200. Don’t wait till Prime Early Access sale is over to put out on AirPods.

Apple’s genius comes in to light in its first earbuds with active noice cancellation. For one, the tips actually stay in, no matter the clammy situation they find themselves in. For two, they track your head motion to “tilt” the audio left or right and giving you a sound 3D-immersive, theater-like experience—otherwise known as spatial audio. The noise cancellation, then, is a clutch for certain leave-me-the-f-alone situation, and doesn’t come with faint inner static. And, lastly, the adaptive EQ will adjust the audio to deliver better sound quality.

AirPods Max get some bad rep, for one reason only—the appalling price tag, which overshadows its real key specs: The pristine audio and the deafening noise cancellation. Putting them on will legitimately put you in your own little world, as tested by us—no hiss or careless whisper like you’d encounter in other noise-canceling headphones. And when you’re in it, crisp, spatial sound assisted by head-tracking tech shall fill your little world. And now, as they finally dip below $500, consider it a blessing.

These are your first love; your average, run-of-the-mills AirPods—and unsurprisingly the most popular model on Amazon. No shame in getting them—again—however, because they just work, even without bells and whistles like customizable fit, wireless charging, adaptive EQ, active noise cancellation, or spatial audio. The sound quality still beats other earbuds models with a punch. Just make sure they don’t slip out when you get sweaty.

If there’s one pair of buds that’ll do justice to the guitar riff in “Edge of Seventeen” or the bass in “Smooth Criminal,” it’s AirPods 3. Our own editor swears by them: immersive spatial audio, movement-tracking, adaptive EQ, and water-resistance are all smooshed together in AirPods 3—none of which can be enjoyed with AirPods 2. Think of the 3rd gen as AirPods Pro sans noise-cancelling. And with this deal at hand, it’s a Goldilocks come true.

