USD/CHF: Break below 0.9372/55 needed for fresh weakness – Credit Suisse – FXStreet

USD/CHF has maintained its rejection from 0.9372/55. A sustained close below here remains needed to confirm weakness over the next month, according to economists at Credit Suisse.

“USD/CHF has extended its rejection of the key support zone at 0.9372/55. Whilst this development stays in line with improving near-term momentum and we see scope to extend this recovery for now, our broader bias remains negative, and we continue to look for an eventual turn back lower.”

“Immediate support is found at 0.9500/9496 and then at 0.9475/71, though a stable close below the major support zone at 0.9372/55 remains seen as needed to confirm weakness over the next month and open the door to 0.9322/12.”

“A close above the 200-day average at 0.9629 would raise a question mark over our broader bearish bias, with next resistance above here then seen at 0.9683/9700.”



AUD/USD trades at around 0.6640, recovering some of the ground lost on Monday, but still in the red for the week. Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary policy decision and Australian S&P Global PMIs to keep trades busy in the Asian session.

Weaker demand for the American currency helped EUR/USD to recover up to 1.0300 on Tuesday, but caution ahead of first-tier events limited the advance. ECB officials aim for another 75 bps rate hike in December.

The American Dollar lost steam on Tuesday, shedding some ground against its major rivals. XAUUSD recovered modestly throughout the first half of the day, reaching an intraday high of $1,748.81 a troy ounce.

BTC continues to brave strong headwinds that followed the fall of one of the largest crypto empires, FTX. Although BTC looked like it had bottomed last week, declines on Monday and Tuesday have erased hopes of a turnaround. Bitcoin price trades at $15,800, down 1.5% on the day.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr’s "laser-like" focus on controlling inflation is set to break the bank’s habit of raising its lending rate by 50 bps on Wednesday when the central bank’s board members meet to decide on their next monetary policy move.

