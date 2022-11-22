Read the internal Tesla employee survey from 2018, where employees called Elon Musk an 'unapproachable tyrant' who fires people 'because of his ego' – Yahoo Finance

Tesla employees complained about Elon Musk’s leadership and culture in a 2018 survey obtained by Insider.

The survey flagged compensation, “Elon and exec team,” and “care about the company’s employees” as high risk areas.

The survey was referenced on the first day of testimonies in a shareholder lawsuit against Musk.

An internal 2018 Tesla worker survey conducted during a trying period for the company reveals employees voiced concerns about Elon Musk’s leadership.

The survey, which Insider obtained and is publishing in full for the first time, was referenced last week in a lawsuit against the billionaire over his more than $50 billion compensation package.

Tesla’s former chief people officer, Gabrielle Toledano, sent the survey to Tesla board member Ira Ehrenpreis, who chairs the company’s compensation committee, on March 2, 2018. In her email, Toledano identified two key issues employees said they were facing: concerns over compensation and concerns about leadership at Tesla, particularly around Elon Musk.

“Review of employee survey results,” Toledano said in the email. “Not good on comp, esp from VPs, and not good on leadership, mostly about Elon.”

In the survey of Tesla professionals, managers, executives, and directors, a total of 65% of those polled said they trusted Musk and the executive team to “balance employee interests with those of the company.” 67% said they believe Musk and his executives “care about the company’s employees.”

A total of 58% of employees at the professional level or higher said they felt “fairly compensated” for their work.

A selection of responses about Elon Musk and his executive team showed employees complaining about his company culture, leadership, approachability and communication, work timelines, and firings.

“Tesla is hemorrhaging highly talented, ferociously driven people who truly believe in the company’s vision and continue to hope for its success,” wrote one worker in the survey. “Elon is a technical leader of the highest order, and yet is widely seen as an unapproachable tyrant who devalues the contributions of the staff, and may fire them on a whim … we treat people, the fundamental unit of a company, like any other expendable resource.”

The worker added that Tesla “fails to distinguish between technical leadership and people leadership,” calling it an “ugly part of Tesla’s culture.”

Another worker wrote that they felt “at any point I or anyone around me will be fired,” saying they weren’t planning on sticking around much longer in an “extremely toxic environment.”

One worker said Musk’s “ego” needed to change, while another said people were being “bullied by Elon into making unrealistic commitments.”

In 2018, at the time the survey was taken, Tesla was struggling to scale production of its Model 3. Years later, Musk said Tesla was just weeks away from bankruptcy during the ordeal.

“Watching the crushing blow of the ramp and team demoralization of the Model 3 battery has been extremely disheartening,” one worker wrote in the survey. “More so the blame placed by Elon and the Exec team on lower level engineers without owning any accountability to the poor level of design review, non-reality based scheduling and in-sufficient resource allocation has lead me to lose all trust in Elon as a leader of this company.”

Despite several negative comments about Musk, 98% of surveyed employees indicated they were “proud of the impact Tesla is making in the world.”

The survey was cited last week during the first day of testimonies in a Tesla shareholder’s lawsuit against Musk over his pay package, which alleged Musk and the automaker breached their fiduciary duties by awarding compensation that was “beyond the bounds of reasonable judgment.”

The email was cited as potential evidence that the Tesla CEO was a “threatening” figure to Tesla staff, including the executives in charge of approving his pay package.

Musk and a Tesla spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment from Insider ahead of publication.

Last week, Ehrenpreis agreed in court that the quotes were “consistent with a long history of how some people felt.”

The billionaire has long been known for his intensity. At Tesla and SpaceX, he has pushed for lofty goals and has even been known to work as much as 120 hours a week and sleep on the factory floor. Former executives have said the billionaire can be a difficult person to work for, prone to bouts of anger and even instances of rage-firing employees — allegations he has adamantly denied, calling them “false” on Twitter and saying he gives “clear and frank” feedback to employees.

Most recently, Musk fired several Twitter employees last week after the engineers criticized Musk’s technical knowledge.

Read the full survey:



Do you work at Tesla or for Elon Musk? Contact the reporter from a non-work email at gkay@insider.com

Read the original article on Business Insider

A conservationist discovered the cave system by following a family legend, he said in an interview.

There’s “no excuse for those kinds of speed,” a CHP officer said.

"I've celebrated it for quite a long time," Daniel Craig told Stephen Colbert about Thanksgiving on Monday

Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss how the FTX collapse continues to apply pressure to global crypto markets.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham testified Tuesday before a special grand jury that's investigating whether President Donald Trump and others illegally meddled in the 2020 election in Georgia. The South Carolina Republican's appearance before the panel came after a drawn-out legal fight that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court as Graham tried to avoid testifying. The courts rejected his assertion but did rule that prosecutors and grand jurors could not ask him about protected legislative activity.

Workers are lying about being digital nomads, and it's coming at a cost: One boss estimated his loss at $500,000.

Bob Iger stunned the entertainment industry when he reassumed his role as the CEO of the Walt Disney Company on Sunday night. The former Disney chief will earn a $1 million base salary for going back to his old job, according to public filings. But that pact could grow a lot richer if Iger and […]

Henrik Fisker, the CEO of his eponymous EV company, rang the opening bell at the NYSE today to mark a huge milestone for the company. Last week at contract manufacturer Magna’s sprawling plant in Graz, Austria, the company began initial production of its Ocean EV SUV.

There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting. If the WSJ report had been true, it would have been a pivot to the 2-million-barrel per day cut that OPEC+ had announced for November.

Former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried did not address concerns about customer funds being misappropriated or other recent revelations about the company.

The prospect of a European embargo and a price cap on Russian oil, along with rising winter demand, are weighing on the production group.

Financial planners typically advise you to work for as long as you can, so you can juice up your retirement savings while holding out for a fatter Social Security check. Here’s the truth: Retiring early—or even at full retirement age—is little more than a joke for those tens of millions. It’s flaws like this—the refusal of increasingly more companies to shift the finances of retirement off their balance sheets and onto the backs of their workers—that mean millions have to keep working whether they’d like to or not.

Saving $1 million (or more) for retirement is a great goal to have. Putting that much aside could make it easier to live your preferred lifestyle when you retire, without having to worry about running short of money. However, not … Continue reading → The post What Percentage of Retirees Have a Million Dollars? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Almost all Americans should wait beyond the age of 65 to claim their full Social Security benefits.

Twitter Inc has told a federal judge in San Francisco that a lawsuit claiming the company violated U.S. law by laying off thousands of workers without notice is baseless, and moved to send the claims to arbitration. The court filings made late Monday mark Twitter's first response to the proposed class action, which was brought earlier this month under a federal law requiring 60 days' notice before engaging in mass layoffs. Twitter has laid off about 3,700 employees – half of its workforce – and hundreds more have resigned since the company was acquired last month by Elon Musk, the world's richest person.

Enbridge Inc is increasing apportionment on its Mainline pipeline system, which ships the bulk of Canadian crude exports to the United States, as demand to transport barrels climbs due to rising production and colder weather. Enbridge will apportion December deliveries on its heavy crude system by 11% and ration space on the light oil system by 13%. The rationing is the highest it has been since last winter and comes after a period of very low or zero apportionment in 2022.

The wording even specified that nobody with a "familial relationship" with SBF or the recently fired execs would receive payment from FTX.

The average 401(k) balance has dropped 23% from a year ago. That has big implications for baby boomers who recently retired or are about to.

(Bloomberg) — Intel Corp. executive Randhir Thakur, who oversaw a key part of the company’s comeback plan — its push into the contract-manufacturing industry — is leaving the chipmaker. Most Read from BloombergHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeFTX Latest: Sequoia Says Sorry; Bankman-Fried Depicts WipeoutBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirt

Kareem Daniel, the chairman of the Walt Disney Co.'s vast media and entertainment distribution segment, is leaving the company.

source