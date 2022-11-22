iPhone SE 4 with A15 Bionic chip to launch on this date, reveals new leak – Economic Times

New iPhone SE 4 to look like iPhone XR? Leaks reveal Apple may retain old design

Apple to feature 6.1-inch LCD with notch on 4th Gen iPhone SE, reveals new report

Rs 32K discount on iPhone 12? Amazon & Flipkart’s festive deals make Apple smartphone pocket-friendly

Startup founders, CEOs and policymakers stress on the need to reassess biz plans, valuation expectations amid funding woes. Cos with strong unit economics look better placed than foreign peers to deal with challenges in 2023.

Prem Watsa ruled out sale of stakes in Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), telling ET he has big plans for it and calling the facility the “best airport in the world.”

Mphasis CEO Nitin Rakesh on recession: No armageddon in tech spending

Three insights to kick-start your day: featuring Sebi’s guidelines for financial influencers

Weak outlook, top-level churn: Why Wipro is underperforming against TCS and Infosys

