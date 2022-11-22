How To Clean MacBook Keyboard – UrbanMatter

Table of Contents

When cleaning your MacBook Pro, the first thing you should do is turn off the power completely. This will prevent the keyboard’s keys from performing crazy actions while you clean it.

Next, turn your keyboard upside down and point it at the ground. Then wipe it with a microfibre cloth or a soft toothbrush. As you clean your MacBook keyboard, this will remove any debris or dirt that may have gotten into it.

You now have your Apple keyboard clean and free from dust and lint. It’s time for you to tackle those unsightly greasy marks. Follow our top tips to get started.

A single-use alcohol wipe is the most common way to clean keyboards. Although this may not be the best way to clean a keyboard, it is very effective at cutting through dirt and preventing it from smearing.

Give the entire computer keyboard a quick wipe-over before drying it. You will notice that alcohol does not dry as quickly as water and won’t cause any damage to your MacBook Pro’s electrical components.

After it has dried, you might want to use a flashlight at different angles to identify any greasy spots. You can see the grease and grime on the keys, which will create a strong reflection. This allows you to pinpoint exactly where you need to clean with an alcohol wipe.

It is important to clean it thoroughly. Some stains are stubborn, so be patient. To speed up the process, let the alcohol dry before you start.

Then, repeat the reflection test to see if there is still dust.

It is better to use alcohol than disposable wipes. However, it can cause skin irritation.

We recommend that you use either isopropyl alcohol (or ethanol) when choosing the alcohol-based solution to rub and then apply. They are both safe for electronics.

It is great because it dries quickly and leaves no residue, so dust and dirt can be replaced with smudges.

It is best to avoid putting alcohol solutions directly on your device. Also, don’t allow liquids to build up on your keyboard. This can lead to permanent damage.

A good way to use alcohol to clean a MacBook Pro keyboard is to use a new cloth. Place it on top of the rubbing alcohol, and then flip it upside-down for another. This will allow you to use enough alcohol to clean your MacBook Pro keyboard.

Use a flashlight to see from all angles. Once you have identified any spots that are shiny, take a circular motion and scrub the keys with a clean cloth.

Some fibers may remain on a cloth, so don’t fret. These can be removed with a tissue or even wiped off later using your hands.

It is not recommended to use a cotton pad alone to clean a MacBook Pro. This is due to the time and effort it takes as well as how difficult it can be.

You can use some rubbing alcohol to clean the areas between the keys and the metal spacing. This will allow you to remove any grease or debris that has built up over time on your Apple device.

We recommend placing the cotton swab on a tissue or cloth before using it. Then, hold it tightly over the isopropyl lid and turn it upside down to obtain the correct amount. To be safe, do not store any alcohol near your MacBook Pro.

It is essential to keep your keyboard clean. You don’t want any sandwich crumbs or other food particles stuck in your switches. We have listed below our essential cleaning products to make sure your Apple Mac stays shiny for many years.

As it can damage sensitive parts of the computer’s hardware, it is not a good idea for debris to build up on your MacBook’s metal and plastic. It is possible to extend the life of your MacBook’s battery and make it more efficient. This will save you both time and money.

The items in our cleaning kit are all relatively affordable and will help you maintain your MacBook for many more years.

Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash







Here at UrbanMatter, we pride ourselves on leading the charge when it comes to entertainment. Need ideas? News? Info? From venues, restaurants, and bars to events, festivals, and music — we’ve got you covered.

200 N LaSalle St Ste 1540 Chicago, IL 60601

E: info@urbanmatter.com

P: 630.864.5270

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Built, Powered, & Developed By: Youtech

source