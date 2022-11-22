Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Tumble: Analyst Sees Another Bear Rally As FTX Fallout Continues To Roil Crypto Market – Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD), Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) – Benzinga

The two largest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD, traded in the red on Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap shrunk 3.81% to $804.37 billion at 8:54 p.m. EST.

What Happened: The collapse of crypto exchange FTX FTT/USD caused all top 10 cryptos by market capitalization to lose ground over the last seven days.

CoinMarketCap’s top 10 list of meme coins saw Dogecoin DOGE/USD suffer the biggest losses, dropping 8.7% to $0.07, while Polygon MATIC/USD fell 8% to $0.80.

U.S. stocks advanced Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%, the S&P 500 Index rose 0.5%, and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose only 0.1%.

See More: Best Crypto Apps

Beleaguered crypto exchange FTX called on peers to help track the hacker who stole an estimated $600 million from the Bahamas-based exchange and began moving the funds into other tokens. The hacker address held at least 228,523.83 Ether by Tuesday, making it the 35th largest Ethereum holder in the world.

On Sunday, after transferring some of the Ether to a new wallet, the hacker began exchanging the remainder into renBTC, a token representing Bitcoin on other blockchains.

Crypto trader Michael van de Poppe said a bear market rally is coming soon. “Can’t wait to start sharing charts and set-up gains as we’re close to bear market rally.”

Pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo, who predicted this year’s Bitcoin collapse, said it is likely heading to new bear market lows. He believes the current rally is meant to trap bulls, and a Bitcoin drop to lower levels will happen in the near term.

In a Twitter post, he shared how BTC has flipped support at $17,600 into resistance. He predicted that Bitcoin would be in recovery after hitting the capitulation target.

Good morning!$BTC to $12,000-14,000 is a matter of time. Altcoins much lower (40-50% drop on average) pic.twitter.com/DEByAUUHQH

Read Next: FTX CEO Details Plans To Restructure Global Empire, Asks Stakeholders To 'Be Patient'

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Visit Benzinga’s Crypto Homepage – 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

source