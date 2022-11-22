Nothing phone (1) reveal date is locked in for July – Stuff

Search

Calendars at the ready, phone fans: Nothing has confirmed it will reveal its first smartphone to the world next month.

The fledgling company, led by one of the founders of OnePlus Carl Pei, will debut the phone (1) on Tuesday the 12th of July at a live event dubbed Nothing (event): Return to Instinct. The launch will kick off at 4PM, and be live streamed on the nothing.tech website.

According to Nothing, the phone marks the “real start” of its journey, and is an invitation to “unlearn everything the industry has taught us”. Phone (1) will be only the company’s second product, after the Nothing ear (1) wireless earphones

So far Nothing has managed to keep a lot of the phone’s details under wraps, drip-feeding announcements over the months and only recently confirming it was working on a phone at all. We know it’ll be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU, and Carl Pei has implied it will use a transparent design like the ear (1) headphones. Officially-released design sketches hint at the possibility of wireless charging. Nothing has also released its own custom Android launcher to give would-be customers a taste of what’s to come before taking the wraps off any hardware.

Little else is known for sure, with just the word of Twitter tipsters to go by. If they are to be believed, we’re looking at a handset with 6.55in AMOLED display, a central hole punch selfie camera and flat glass, rather than the rounded kind seen on premium flagship phones like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. A price and release date are both a mystery too.

Now the date has been set for the official reveal, though, there’s not long to wait to find out the facts. Nothing superfans are able to RSVP to the live stream right now, in order to watch the full reveal unfold in real-time before it goes on sale.

