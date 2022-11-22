Best MacBook Air case for M1 models – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site.

Apple’s MacBook Air has retained its form-factor for some time, and whether you just bought a M1 model or have an older Intel version, a case is a good way to protect your investment. Here are a few of the best.

We have selected the best cases for the M1 model of MacBook Air, from big names to the highest-rated. These cases will also work with the 2020 model with an Intel processor.

Tech21 13-inch Evo Clear Case for MacBook Air 2020

Made out a durable polycarbonate plastic, the Tech21 13-inch Evo Clear Case for MacBook Air features an anti-UV coating that makes the material resistant to yellowing.

This case provides “multi-layer protection” against bumps and scratches, in a design that is very thin and very lightweight. The non-slip feet paired with the wide cutouts for ports make it ideal for productivity. It is available in clear and tint options.

The Tech21 13-inch Evo Clear Case for MacBook Air is available now, and sells for $77.96 from Amazon.

Incase 13-inch Hardshell Case for MacBook Air 2020

This lightweight case uses injection-molding technology for an ultra-precise fit.

Available in pink, clear, and black, it’s cut to a standard where ventilation and access to the ports are both ensured.

A textured dot pattern adds grip to the case as well as a dash of flair.

The Incase 13-inch Evo Hardshell Case for MacBook Air 2020 is available now, and sells for $55.97 on Amazon. Additional color options can be found at Incase directly.

UAG Plyo Military Case for MacBook Air

Made out of a durable polycarbonate with protective raised corners, this heavy-duty case securely protects your MacBook.

The non-slip tactical grips are made for those who are on-the-go with their laptops. The Dual Lock secure closure system ensure the laptop stays inside the case after a fall or heavy impact for continued protection.

This case is also compatible with the 2018 and 2019 models of MacBook Air.

The UAG Plyo Military Case for MacBook Air is available now, and sells for $49.95 on Amazon.

Fintie Case for MacBook Air 13 Inch

The heavy-duty APU plastic design, alongside rugged rubber bumpers keeps the laptop safe from the everyday bump or scratch.

Featuring a “fully vented” design to displace heat away from the machine, the easily removable design makes it simple to give incredible protection when the situation calls for it, and to remove it when the compact design is preferred.

This case is also compatible with the 2018 and 2019 models.

The Fintie Case for MacBook Air 13 Inch is available now, and sells for $30.99 on Amazon.

IBENZER Hexpact Case for MacBook Air

Another highly-rated case on Amazon, this case features a honeycomb design in addition to a tough design.

The etched honeycomb and base laptop patterns give the machine clearance on impacts to avoid shock. The bottom rubber pads keeps the laptop stable when it’s in operation. Made of durable TPU and polycarbonate materials, it is also compatible with 2018 and 2019 models.

The IBENZER Hexpact Case for MacBook Air is available now, and sells for $29.99 on Amazon At press time, a $2 clippable coupon is available.

Speck Smartshell for MacBook Air

This clear case from renowned accessory maker Speck is precisely-cut to fit the ports of the MacBook Air.

The Microban texture keeps the surface clean, while the raised display nub keeps the display protected.

A two-piece design makes it easy to put on, while the clear design keeps the design of the laptop visible.

The Speck Smartshell for MacBook Air is available now, and sells for $32.91 on Amazon.

We have selected the best cases for the M1 model of MacBook Air, from big names to the highest-rated. These cases will also work with the 2020 model with an Intel processor.

Made out a durable polycarbonate plastic, the Tech21 13-inch Evo Clear Case for MacBook Air features an anti-UV coating that makes the material resistant to yellowing.

This case provides “multi-layer protection” against bumps and scratches, in a design that is very thin and very lightweight. The non-slip feet paired with the wide cutouts for ports make it ideal for productivity. It is available in clear and tint options.

The Tech21 13-inch Evo Clear Case for MacBook Air is available now, and sells for $77.96 from Amazon.

This lightweight case uses injection-molding technology for an ultra-precise fit.

Available in pink, clear, and black, it’s cut to a standard where ventilation and access to the ports are both ensured.

A textured dot pattern adds grip to the case as well as a dash of flair.

The Incase 13-inch Evo Hardshell Case for MacBook Air 2020 is available now, and sells for $55.97 on Amazon. Additional color options can be found at Incase directly.

Made out of a durable polycarbonate with protective raised corners, this heavy-duty case securely protects your MacBook.

The non-slip tactical grips are made for those who are on-the-go with their laptops. The Dual Lock secure closure system ensure the laptop stays inside the case after a fall or heavy impact for continued protection.

This case is also compatible with the 2018 and 2019 models of MacBook Air.

The UAG Plyo Military Case for MacBook Air is available now, and sells for $49.95 on Amazon.

The heavy-duty APU plastic design, alongside rugged rubber bumpers keeps the laptop safe from the everyday bump or scratch.

Featuring a “fully vented” design to displace heat away from the machine, the easily removable design makes it simple to give incredible protection when the situation calls for it, and to remove it when the compact design is preferred.

This case is also compatible with the 2018 and 2019 models.

The Fintie Case for MacBook Air 13 Inch is available now, and sells for $30.99 on Amazon.

Another highly-rated case on Amazon, this case features a honeycomb design in addition to a tough design.

The etched honeycomb and base laptop patterns give the machine clearance on impacts to avoid shock. The bottom rubber pads keeps the laptop stable when it’s in operation. Made of durable TPU and polycarbonate materials, it is also compatible with 2018 and 2019 models.

The IBENZER Hexpact Case for MacBook Air is available now, and sells for $29.99 on Amazon At press time, a $2 clippable coupon is available.

This clear case from renowned accessory maker Speck is precisely-cut to fit the ports of the MacBook Air.

The Microban texture keeps the surface clean, while the raised display nub keeps the display protected.

A two-piece design makes it easy to put on, while the clear design keeps the design of the laptop visible.

The Speck Smartshell for MacBook Air is available now, and sells for $32.91 on Amazon.

Apple Fellow Phil Schiller has deactivated his account from Twitter, closing the account on Sunday for unknown reasons.

Apple CEO Tim Cook was in attendance at the opening night of Adele's Las Vegas residency on Friday, watching the singer start her run of performances.

Apple unveiled the second generation of the Apple Watch SE at Wednesday's "Far Out" event. Here's how it compares to its predecessor.

Apple's 2022 update to the iPad Pro lineup introduces its newest Apple Silicon chip to its tablet range. Here's how the latest iPad Pro models compete against Apple's 2021 generation.

Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 updates the Windows tablet with both Intel and ARM options, in a form that competes directly with Apple's iPad Pro lineup. Here's how the rival tablets square up.

The redesigned entry-level 10.9-inch iPad is closer to the iPad Air than ever. Here's how they compare.

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 5 is a thin and powerful Windows notebook in the same market segment as Apple's MacBook Air. Here's how the two compare.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II offer all of the comforts of noise-cancellation in a wireless package similar to the new AirPods Pro 2. Here's how the two flagship earbuds stack up.

Black Friday iPad Pro deals: save up to $150 on M2 models, plus $29 off AppleCare

Apple in talks to acquire rights to 'The Big Short' author's upcoming book on FTX crash

Paramount Plus Black Friday deal: save 50% on your first year of service

Amazon slashes AirPods to just $79 in latest round of holiday price cuts

Sabrent's new Rocket Nano SSD is smaller than a credit card

Sponsored Content

The best way to keep all of your macOS apps up to date

Deadly Apple Store car crash was an accident, driver claims

Asahi Linux for Apple Silicon has come a long way in a few months

Apple Fellow Phil Schiller has deactivated his account from Twitter, closing the account on Sunday for unknown reasons.

Apple CEO Tim Cook was in attendance at the opening night of Adele's Las Vegas residency on Friday, watching the singer start her run of performances.

Apple unveiled the second generation of the Apple Watch SE at Wednesday's "Far Out" event. Here's how it compares to its predecessor.

Apple unveiled the second generation of the Apple Watch SE at Wednesday's "Far Out" event. Here's how it compares to its predecessor.

Apple has officially released the ability to get in touch with emergency services by texting via satellite on iPhone 14. Here's how the service works and how you can test it yourself.

Users will have the option to toggle off the wallpaper or notifications for the iPhone 14 Pro always-on display in iOS 16.2.

Belkin introduced the world's first — and only — Apple-certified MagSafe car charger, but while it certainly delivers on speed, its connection method and price may give users pause.

The second developer beta of iOS 16.2 has been released. We go hands on with all the new changes this time around.

The DBPower Portable Power Station isn't a perfect product, but it gets the job done with a tiny footprint and a relatively low price.

Don't throw it in with your airplane luggage, but the Harber Everyday Briefcase is a smart, extremely well-made, and roomy bag for carrying a MacBook Pro.

Nuphy's Halo65 is a mechanical wireless keyboard that's fairly compact and great to use, but its small size is countered by its premium pricing.

Modern portable power stations should meet some minimum requirements for consideration, and the Goal Zero Yeti 1000X struggles to meet any.

The AirVersa Purelle air purifier touts exclusive support for Apple HomeKit and benefits from its unique support for Thread connectivity.

AppleInsider is one of the few truly independent online publications left. If you love what we do, please consider a small donation to help us keep the lights on.

If you love AppleInsider and want to support independent publications, please consider a small donation.

Follow us on Social Media:

{{ title }}

source