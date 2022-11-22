Google is testing new Rewarded Ad Gate beta program for publishers – Search Engine Land

Search Engine Land » PPC » Display »
Google has just started testing a new rewarded ad beta program for publishers to serve their players long-form, playable ads.
How it works. As described by WebmasterWorld.com, “The Rewarded Ad Gate beta program will give you an opportunity to monetize your most engaged users. If a user frequently visits your site, you’ll have a way to collect additional ad revenue.”
1. The Rewarded Ad Gate will be displayed to a visitor on their fifth-page view of each month.
2. If the visitor chooses to view a short ad, a video or image ad will play for 30 seconds or less.
3. A “Thank you” message will appear after the ad is complete and the visitor will gain access to your site.
4. If the user chooses not to view a short ad, they won’t be able to access the site until their page views reset the following month or they choose to view the ad.
Dig deeper. There is no info from Google on the new test, but you can read the post from WebmasterWorld.com here.
Why we care. If you’re a publisher, the new feature could be another option for you to further monetize your content. We’ll update this article with more information as soon as it becomes available.
Related Stories
New on Search Engine Land
About The Author
Related Topics
Get the daily newsletter search marketers rely on.
See terms.
Learn actionable search marketing tactics that can help you drive more traffic, leads, and revenue.
August 16-17, 2022: Master Classes
Start Training Now: SMX Next
March 15-16, 2023: SMX Munich
Discover time-saving technologies and actionable tactics that can help you overcome crucial marketing challenges.
Start Discovering Now: Spring (virtual)
September 28-29, 2022: Fall (virtual)
5 Ways to Make Customer Experiences Drive Conversions & Revenue
Your Guide to Creating Consistent Experiences Across Multiple Websites
5 Ways to Improve your Content Workflows and Strategy in 2023
Enterprise Digital Events Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide
Enterprise Marketing Performance Management Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide
Enterprise Customer Journey Orchestration Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide
The Ultimate Reputation Management Guide for Financial Services
Receive daily search news and analysis.
Topics
Our Events
About
Follow Us
© 2022 Third Door Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Google is testing new Rewarded Ad Gate beta program for publishers – Search Engine Land
Search Engine Land » PPC » Display »