Kwon Hyuk And Moon Ji Yong Tease A Budding Office Romance In Poster For BL Drama “The New Employee” – soompi

A teaser poster for the BL drama “The New Employee” has just dropped!

“The New Employee” is a drama based on the popular webtoon of the same name and tells the story that unfolds between workaholic manager Jong Chan (Kwon Hyuk) and the cute new employee Seung Hyun (Moon Ji Yong) and their office romance.

Jong Chan, while appearing as a level-headed and rather cold manager at his company, is the “tough on the outside, soft on the inside” type when it comes to love. In the newly released poster, he dons a crisp white shirt and a warm smile, holding Seung Hyun up while staring at him with a look as sweet as honey. Seung Hyun looks up at the other with just as much fondness and with a smile that is almost closer to a smirk. The two characters’ very different personalities shine through just in this one photo, so viewers will surely be curious to see how their chemistry works out through the drama.



“The New Employee” will premiere on December 21 and will be available on Viki.

