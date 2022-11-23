Disney+ News – Page 499 – What's On Disney Plus – What's On Disney Plus

The latest rumour circulating the internet is that Marvel’s Kevin Feige has pitched a new show based on the Guardians of the Galaxy characters, Rocket Raccoon and Groot, to the new Disney streaming service, Disney+. With the major issues with former director James Gunn being removed from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, there has […]

Earlier this year, it was revealed by the Hollywood Reporter, that Disney was looking to do a reboot for the Muppets, with the plan to put the show onto Disney’s new streaming service, Disney+. This was originally reported back in February and Disney were apparently looking for a writer for the series. Very little has […]

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Disney is currently developing a new TV series for Disney+, based on High Fidelity, which is a novel by Nick Hornsby and a movie featuring John Cusack. The series will have 10 episodes. With this series set to appear on the family friendly Disney Plus Streaming Service, it’s […]

Back in January 2017, Disney announced a new movie called Noelle, which stars Anna Kendrick, who is playing Santa Claus’ daughter Noelle. It was originally going to released in cinemas in November 2019, however earlier this year it was announced that the movie would no longer be released in cinemas but would be coming to […]

With Disney officially naming their new streaming service last week, I wanted to take a look at some of the previously announced content that is coming to Disney+. “Magic Camp”, is a live-action comedy film, starring Adam DeVine, Jeffrey Tambor, Gillian Jacobs, Nathaniel McIntyre, J.J. Totah and Cole Sand. The movie has been directed by […]

After last weeks announcement of a new Star Wars series based on Rogue One’s Cassian Andor, coming to Disney’s new streaming service, Disney+. At the Inclusion Summit, Variety conducted a interview with actor Diego Luna where he gave a few little hints about the new show. Since this show is set to take place before […]

Following on from reveal that Pedro Pascal will be starring in the brand new Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, which is coming to Disney’s streaming platform, Disney+. Its been reported by Variety that Gina Carano has also been cast in the “The Mandalorian”. We don’t yet know what character she will be playing but with her […]

This week we have seen a new teaser trailer and reaction trailer for the upcoming Pixar movie, Toy Story 4, which is hitting cinemas in June 2019. And with the movie being teased so quickly after the Disney+ reveal last week, its leading many fans to ask questions about how they can watch the new […]

Following the announcement of Disney+ last week, Netflix’s boss, Reed Hastings, spoke with the BBC about how he is looking forward to the competition from Disney. “We’ve been competing with Amazon for more than 10 years, so we’re used to healthy, strong competition,” he told the BBC, adding that “It makes us better.” Disney+ is […]

A new documentary called “Ink & Paint” is set to come to Disney’s new streaming platform, Disney+. This new series has eight episodes and takes a Hidden Figures look at a number of women who made many of the Disney animated classics possible with little or no recognition for their work. This series is based […]

The new Disney+ Star Wars series, “The Mandalorian”, will star Pedro Pascal according to Variety. He has apparently been offered the main title role and negotiations are underway. Pedro Pascal has appeared in major TV series such as “Game of Thrones” and “Narcos.” He has also appeared in some movies including “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” […]

During last weeks quarterly results call, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that a new documentary series that shares a behind the scenes look at Walt Disney Imagineering will be coming to Disney+. Bob Iger said that this series will include “stories we’ve never really told before and images we have never shared.” It’s explained that the […]

While it’s been rumoured for a while, Disney have now confirmed that a new live action series centered around a Loki from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is coming to Disney’s new Streaming Platform, Disney+. Disney CEO Bob Iger today confirmed that Marvel Studios is developing a series based on Loki, the god of mischief, was […]

Disney’s Chairman, Bob Iger has announced that Lucasfilm is in development on a second Star Wars live-action series for Disney+ that will go into production next year. The series will follow the adventures of Rebel spy Cassian Andor during the formative years of the Rebellion and prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star […]

During today’s live audio webcast of Disney’s fiscal full year and fourth quarter 2018 financial results, Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger revealed the service’s name of the Walt Disney Company’s new direct-to-consumer streaming service, which will be called Disney+. The new streaming platform will feature exclusive content, including new shows based on High School […]

source