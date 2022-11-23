2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV vs. Equinox EV: What Are the Differences Between These Electric SUVs? – MotorTrend

For electric cars to catch on, some options must appeal to the heart of the market. General Motors hit it off with the Chevrolet Bolt EV—which has been getting more and more affordable—but there’s quite a gulf between that little hatchback and newer offerings such as the ginormous GMC Hummer EV. Now, that gap is closing as Chevrolet electrifies two of its popular crossover nameplates: the Equinox and Blazer.

The compact 2024 Equinox EV and midsize 2024 Blazer EV are built using General Motors’ versatile Ultium battery platform, providing for a range of powertrain options in each electric SUV. As Chevrolet works to get these EVs on the street, here’s an overview of the similarities and differences between the Equinox EV and Blazer EV.

Most Equinox EV models will have a single motor powering the front wheels, though dual-motor, all-wheel-drive versions will be available. That’s also true of the Blazer. However, the Blazer will also have a single-motor RWD option—making it one of the few vehicles in history to offer front-, rear-, and all-wheel-drive setups.

Equinox EV models with FWD will have 210 hp and 242 lb-ft of torque, while those with AWD will bump up to 290 hp and 346 lb-ft. Expect to see similar numbers for the Blazer, which Chevrolet has not announced power figures for—except the range-topping Blazer SS, which will pack a dual-motor powertrain that throws down 557 hp and 648 lb-ft of torque. It seems likely that the Blazer will have a sportier demeanor than the demure Equinox.

In base 1LT trim with FWD, the Blazer is estimated to have 247 miles of range, essentially identical to the Equinox’s 250-mile estimate. In 2LT trim, FWD Blazer models can cover about 293 miles on a charge, again quite close to the FWD Equinox’s 300-mile estimate. Choosing AWD on either of these should bring range to approximately 280 miles. The Blazer ekes out an advantage in maximum range: Its RS trim can cover an estimated 320 miles, likely with its FWD powertrain setup.

When plugged into a DC fast charger, the Blazer’s 190-kW maximum charge rate tops the Equinox’s 150-kW peak. On an AC Level 2 charger, both can take on 11.5 kW—except the Equinox 3RS eAWD, which can do 19.2 kW.

Both the Blazer and Equinox come with an 11.0-inch digital gauge cluster display. The Equinox has an 11.0-inch infotainment touchscreen as standard, and a whopping 17.7-inch unit is available. That big screen is standard on every Blazer model. A head-up display will be offered on each vehicle. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, semi-autonomous parking capability, a surround-view camera system, and a wireless charging pad will be on the options list for the Blazer and Equinox.

General Motors’ Super Cruise semi-autonomous hands-free driving system will be available on both vehicles. Driver assist and active safety features such as front and rear automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and automatic high-beams will come standard, depending on trim.

Information on sizing for the Equinox EV and Blazer EV is scant, but we expect both to be about as spacious as an average compact SUV but with a slightly lower seating height. Chevrolet has confirmed that the Equinox EV will not have a frunk, as space under the hood is taken up by its motor and charging hardware. Similar packaging in the Blazer EV will potentially preclude it from having a frunk, as well.

Official figures remain to be determined, but Chevrolet states the Equinox EV’s starting price will be right around $30,000—a righteous boast given the dearth of desirable EVs at that price point. That sum will rise with higher trim levels as well as with the dual-motor AWD powertrain, potentially to somewhere in the mid-$40,000 range.

Chevrolet has been more forthcoming with the Blazer EV’s pricing. The base 1LT model will start at about $45,000, though the roughly $48,000 2LT and $52,000 RS models will be available first. At the top of the range is the powerful SS model, which will go for about $66,000. These prices exclude potential tax credits.

Advantage: 2024 Equinox EV (or the 2023 Bolt EUV at an even lower price)

The huge power of the Blazer EV SS appeals, but even lower trims cost more than the Equinox EV. Smaller expected sizing might make the Equinox EV a little easier to wheel around, but the Blazer EV’s greater variety of powertrain options and longer available range could make it more versatile. For now, this much is clear: These two electric SUVs will help Chevrolet build an advantage in the gasoline-free future.

