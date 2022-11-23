Cryptocurrency price today: Bitcoin up 4%; Ethereum, Solana gain 5% as crypto markets recover – Business Today

Feedback

Cryptocurrency prices are back in the green this Tuesday morning. The global cryptocurrency market cap has risen 3.67 per cent and the global cryptocurrency market cap stands at $957.05 billion, albeit still lower than the $1 trillion mark. The total cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours stands at $79.13 billion, marking a whooping 50 per cent increase from Monday’s levels. The volume of all stablecoins is $73.11B, 91.71 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB are also back in the green over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin is trading at $19,786 and is up by 4.76 per cent. Ether, the native crypto of the Ethereum blockchain network gained 5.18 per cent and is trading at $1,371. The native cryptocurrency of Binance Smart Chain, BNB, witnessed an uptrend of 2.14 per cent.

Stablecoins

Stablecoins did not show much volatility and remained pegged to $1.

USDT Tether stablecoin fell 0.01 per cent in its value over the last 24 hours and is trading at $1. USDC stablecoin slipped 0.01 per cent and is trading at $1.

Stablecoin DAI gained 0.07 per cent and is trading at $1. BinanceUSD or BUSD witnessed a 0.06 per cent positive change in its value over the last 24 hours. The stablecoin is trading at $1.

Layer 1 blockchain tokens

Cryptos native to Layer 1 blockchain networks like Solana, Avalanche, and Cardano have also shown positive movement while Ripple showed negative momentum over the last 24 hours.

Solana blockchain’s SOL witnessed a 6.55 per cent uptrend, while Avalanche’s AVAX gained 3.22 per cent. Cardano’s ADA showed 2.25 per cent uptrend.

XRP Ripple fell 3.25 per cent.

Polkadot and Polygon

Polkadot’s native cryptocurrency, DOT, and Polygon’s native crypto token, MATIC, showcased positive momentum.

DOT token is up by 5.51 per cent and Polygon’s MATIC crypto token has gone up by 3.66 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Memecoins

Memecoins showcased positive momentum. Dogecoin is up by 0.86 per cent, while meme crypto Shiba Inu has gained 1.62 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Overall, majority of the top cryptocurrency tokens have witnessed an uptrend from their previous positions over the last 24 hours.

