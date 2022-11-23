7 Thanksgiving Specials So Good You'll Want Seconds – SiriusXM Blog

November 21, 2022

This Thanksgiving week, SiriusXM is giving you extra helpings of special programming. We’re serving up handpicked mixes perfect for the holiday, a replay of the iconic Farm Aid festival, all three Thanksgiving Day NFL matchups and more. There’s something for everyone at the table!



Buckle up for another Road Trip Radio mixtape! Whether you’re traveling across state lines or across the country, this family-friendly playlist will help make the miles fly by. Listen anytime on the SXM App.





Need the perfect seasonally appropriate music to soundtrack your Thanksgiving celebration? Enjoy five hours of songs about this wonderful time of year, home, family, gratitude and food. Listen anytime on the SXM App.





If you’re all about that baste, this selection of party hits from the 2010s is for you. From Meghan Trainor and Miley Cyrus to Ariana Grande and Bruno Mars, you’ll be saying “thank u, next” to every delicious sound bite. Listen anytime on the SXM App.





In honor of the farmers who put food on our tables, Willie’s Roadhouse is airing a special encore of this year’s Farm Aid music festival, hosted by Paula Nelson. Listen on Thanksgiving Day from 12–7pm ET and November 27 from 4–11pm ET.





Catch all three Thanksgiving Day matchups on SiriusXM NFL Radio. The Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions kick things off at 12:30pm ET, followed by the New York Giants at the Dallas Cowboys at 4:30pm ET. Finally, the New England Patriots face off against the Minnesota Vikings at 8:20pm ET.





In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Dolphins’ undefeated 1972 season — the only perfect season in NFL history — Alex Marvez conducts interviews with several key players from the team including QB Bob Griese, RB Larry Csonka, WR Paul Warfield and Safety Dick Anderson. Hear the special on November 24 at 8am ET; November 25 at 2am, 4am, 6am and 10pm ET; November 26 at 4am, 7am, and 11pm ET; and November 27 at 3am ET.





Netflix Is A Joke Radio (Ch. 93) is celebrating the comedy legends we are most thankful for with an encore presentation of The Hall podcast. Each of the four episodes of this inaugural season will look at a different comedy titan: George Carlin, Joan Rivers, Richard Pryor, and Robin Williams. Catch each episode throughout the week at 12pm and 7pm ET on Netflix Is A Joke Radio, plus a marathon of each edition on Friday from 12-4pm ET.



