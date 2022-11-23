Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Video Collage After Reaching 500 Million Instagram Followers, Writes ‘You Are – LatestLY

Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to share an emotional video collage after reaching 500 million followers on the platform. Thanking his fans for their support, the Portugal star posted a video that had some of his most memorable moments so far and while sharing it, he wrote, “My life, career and thoughts, shared with you, always. You are part of my story and together we´ve achieved so much. More than I could dream. In every post, each moment, your support. Thank you!” Ronaldo would be in action in Qatar in what would be his fifth World Cup for Portugal.

