Everything Rumored for Apple's September Event: iPhone 14, Apple Watch Pro and More – MacRumors

There’s just about a month to go until Apple holds its annual September event focusing on new iPhone and Apple Watch models. We thought we’d take a quick look at everything that’s rumored for Apple’s September event to give MacRumors readers a rundown on what to expect when the first fall event rolls around.



The iPhone 14 can probably be described more as an “‌iPhone‌ 13S” because it’s not expected to get a whole lot of changes. We’re expecting the same design and the same A-series chip, but camera improvements are a possibility. Note that Apple is getting rid of the 5.4-inch ‌iPhone‌ mini in the 2022 ‌iPhone‌ lineup, with the standard ‌iPhone 14‌ series to consist of a 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 14‌ and a larger 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 14‌ Max.



For full details on everything we’ve heard so far about the ‌iPhone 14‌, we have a dedicated iPhone 14 roundup.



Though the ‌iPhone 14‌ is more of an ‌iPhone‌ 13S, the same isn’t true for the iPhone 14 Pro models. Apple has bigger changes in store for its higher-tier and more expensive ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max models.

Full details on what to expect from the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ are available in our iPhone 14 Pro roundup.



The Series 8 is expected to get an iterative update that largely focuses on a few new features like temperature sensing, but there are some surprises to be had as Apple is also introducing a pro version of the Apple Watch.



The Apple Watch Series 8 isn’t the only new Apple Watch that we’re getting this year. Apple is refreshing the Apple Watch SE and introducing a new higher-end Apple Watch that could be called the “Apple Watch Pro.”



An updated version of the AirPods Pro is on the horizon, but it’s not entirely clear if the refreshed earbuds will come out alongside the new ‌iPhone‌ and Apple Watch models or if Apple will introduce them later in the year.

Our full AirPods Pro 2 guide has even more information about everything we’ve heard about the ‌AirPods Pro‌ so far.

There’s no word yet on when Apple will hold its annual September event, but given that the events almost always happen within the first two or three weeks of the month, we can make some educated guesses. September 5 is Labor Day, so that’s out, and most events are on Monday or Tuesday, though Wednesday is sometimes a possibility.

Most likely target dates:

September 12 and 13 are the two most likely dates, and if Apple does indeed plan to hold the event on one of these days, we could get an announcement the week before.

Past event dates:

Apple’s September event isn’t the only event we’re going to get before the end of the year. We’re also counting on an October event that will see the launch of new iPad Pro models, a new low-cost iPad a revamped Apple TV, and an Apple silicon version of the Mac Pro.

What product are you most looking forward to from Apple this fall? Let us know in the comments below.

