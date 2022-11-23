Crypto Nerds Built Elon Musk a $600,000 Statue of His Head on a Doge Riding a Rocket – Consequence

The company will head to Tesla's Austin factory this weekend in hopes that Musk will accept the gift

Despite scaring off Twitter’s advertisers weeks after his purchase of the platform, Elon Musk has managed to keep some fanboys on lock, especially in the cryptocurrency world. In fact, the crypto company EGTPRO — which stands for Elon Goat Token — so wants Musk’s attention that it raised $600,000 from the “super fans” of the entrepreneur and built him a statue depicting his head on the body of the Doge coin Shiba Inu dog riding a rocket.

“Elon GOAT Token has really stepped outside the box and did something no other Crypto project has dared to do,” EGTPRO said on its website. “We built Elon Musk a $600,000 monument on the back of a semi trailer in honor of his many accomplishments and commitment to Cryptocurrency!” According to Interesting Engineering, the project was designed by Danny Wang and built by Canadian metal sculptors Kevin Stone and Michelle Stone over a nine month period. Musk’s head alone is six feet tall, which probably isn’t meant to be a comment on the tech bro’s sense of self.

EGTPRO explained on its website that the bizarre gift is “more than a meme” and is an attempt to bring attention to the Arizona-based company itself. The business will head to Tesla’s Gigafactory in Austin, Texas on November 26th to present the monument to Musk, with hopes that his acceptance of the gift will bring the team into the national crypto spotlight.

“We believe that Elon’s potential acceptance of this biblical sized gift could catapult $EGT into the limelight and accelerate its various initiatives,” the company said. According to its website, EGTPRO is the first cryptocurrency wallet that caters to merchant processing, so a lot is likely riding on Musk’s seal of approval.

Musk officially bought Twitter in October and has since fired its top executives, lost tons of advertisers, and inspired folks to tweet the N-word 500% more. Tesla’s stock price has also dropped dramatically since Musk officially became associated with the bird app, costing him $100 billion so far this year.

