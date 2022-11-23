GET-IT Microsoft Teams 1-Day Virtual Conference – Petri.com

close

December 8, 2022

Petri’s annual Teams 1-Day Virtual Conference is back! Teams is the internal communication hub for small teams in large and small organizations. In this 1-day virtual learning event, you’ll learn how to get the most out of Teams and your Microsoft 365 licenses.



This year, industry experts and Microsoft Valuable Professionals (MVP) will provide you with solutions to some of your top concerns, including how to back up Microsoft 365 data, how to facilitate hybrid work, governance and compliance, and using Teams as hub for employees to transform business processes for the better.

Thursday, December 8, 2022 @ 9:20 AM EST

9:30 AM EST / 6:30 AM PT

Do I Need to Back Up Data in Microsoft 365?

Kat Beedim

The question of whether to back up Microsoft 365 has been somewhat debatable – with some suggestions you absolutely must – and others are saying you don’t. Although there are some valid reasons to back up Office 365 data, most organizations aren’t required to do so. In …

10:30 AM EST / 7:30 AM PT

Microsoft Teams Rooms, Delivering a Great Hybrid Work Experience

Tom Arbuthnot

Join Tom Arbuthnot, Microsoft MVP for a look at all the options and considerations for your Microsoft Teams Rooms. From Windows vs Android to Vendor Selection, Licensing and Management, Tom will help you make all the right decisions for a great Hybrid work experience.

11:30 AM EST / 8:30 AM PT

Managing Information Governance, Security, and Compliance in Microsoft Teams

Jasper Oosterveld

Microsoft Teams is used by millions of people, collaborating daily with colleagues and guests. Customers are starting to ask an important question: How can we secure and stay compliant with our data? Jasper Oosterveld, Microsoft MVP, is going to answer this question an…

12:30 PM EST / 9:30 AM PT

Expert roundtable: How to Unlock the Power of Teams for Your End Users

1:00 PM EST / 10:00 AM PT

Transform Business Processes with Teams as a Platform and Apps

João Ferreira

The pandemic was the trigger for thousands of businesses to modernize processes and start using Microsoft Teams. While the chat and meeting functionalities are helping business to move forward in a digital and remote world, these two features alone do not guarantee a di…

3:00 PM EST / 12:00 PM PT

5 Best Practices to Get Your Microsoft Teams & Voice Under Control

Roy Martinez

It comes as no surprise to IT professionals that 650,000 global businesses report that their online communication package includes Teams and 88% of employees claim Teams helps with productivity. But less than 30% are using their Microsoft Teams tools to peak effic…

Kat Beedim

Microsoft Solutions Specialist at Core Technology Systems, UK

Tom Arbuthnot

MVP and Cloud and Solutions Director at Pure IP, UK

Jasper Oosterveld

MVP and Microsoft 365 Consultant at InSpark, Netherlands

João Ferreira

MVP and Technical Lead at Beezy, Portugal

Roy Martinez

Microsoft Technology Evangelist at CoreView

