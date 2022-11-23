The Best Cell Phone Black Friday Deals 2022: Early Samsung Galaxy S22, Google Pixel 7, iPhone 14, OnePlus 10 & More Smartphone Savings Revealed by Retail Fuse – AccessWire



Save on mobile phone deals at the early Black Friday 2022 sale, featuring deals on AT&T, Verizon, Xfinity & unlocked Galaxy S21, Pixel 6, iPhone 13 & more cell phones

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2022 / Black Friday deals experts are rounding-up the top early cell phone deals for Black Friday 2022, including deals on Motorola, OnePlus 9, iPhone 12, Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4 and more smartphones. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Android Phone Deals:

Best iPhone Deals:

Interested in more sales? Check out Walmart.com to view thousands more live Black Friday deals right now. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Retail Fuse recommends using Capital One Shopping’s free browser add-on when searching for deals this Black Friday. It’s completely free for everyone and automatically applies available coupon codes while shopping online. Their browser extension checks for coupons across over one hundred thousand retailer sites, helping online shoppers save money. Retail Fuse is compensated by Capital One Shopping when the browser extension is installed using the link provided.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an affiliate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews ([email protected])

Source: Retail Fuse

source