Apple delivers a power-saving mode to the Apple Watch with watchOS 9 – NextPit International

One of the biggest criticisms of the Apple Watch is the very limited runtime on one battery charge. To address the problem, the Cupertino company has now integrated a power-saving mode into watchOS 9 that allows you to extend the runtime of the smart Apple Watch.

For a long time, users of an Apple Watch have probably waited for such a feature as a “real” power-saving mode. With watchOS 9, the Cupertino-based company has now announced such a function. It can be activated either via the Control Center or in Settings (under Battery) directly on the Apple Watch.

The power-saving mode of the Apple Watch can be activated for several days if desired and is signaled by a yellow circle symbol at the top of the watch. If the battery level is below 10 percent, you will be asked whether you want to save energy now. If the Apple Watch is recharged and has a battery level of 80 percent, the power-saving mode automatically turns off.

The new power-saving mode, which comes with watchOS 9, turns off the always-on display (AOD) and the tracking of health functions, such as the heart rate or the amount of oxygen in your blood. Reminders for a workout or incoming calls and messages will also only be available once per hour in this state.

If your iPhone is not nearby, the power-saving mode will also disable Wi-Fi and cellular connections. Unless you open an application where a data connection is absolutely necessary, a connection will be established. It should also be mentioned that functions like call setup, app, and complication updates take longer than usual. Animations and scrolling in general will also not be as smooth.

What do you think of the new feature that is now coming to your Apple Watch with watchOS 9? Feel free to let us know in the comments below.

