Apple Watch Battery Saving Features Watchos 9 Update Details – ABP Live

By: ABP News Bureau | 21 Nov 2022 04:21 PM (IST)

Apple is working to introduce a much useful feature in its upcoming watches that will let Apple Watch users increase its battery life when necessary. This means the Apple Watch will be getting a proper battery-saving mode with WatchOS 9 update.

The Cupertino-based company is finally bringing a real power-saving mode to extend the watch’s battery life when needed, says a report by GSMArena quoting Chinese publication ITHome. The battery-saving mode can be activated manually through the “Control centre” or the settings menu. It also prompts the user when there’s a 10 per cent battery charge left. It turns off automatically once it reaches 80 per cent on the charger, the report added.

However, turning the battery-saving mode on would turn off the battery-intensive features such as heart rate notifications, AoD, arrhythmia tracking, heart rate and blood oxygen measurements as well as workout reminders.

Also, if there’s no iPhone connected to the Apple Watch nearby, it will also turn off Wi-Fi as well the cellular connections. Incoming calls and notifications will also be disabled, the report noted.

To recall, Apple watchOS 9 was launched in September which brings new features and enhanced experiences to the Apple Watch Series. With the new watchOS 9, Apple Watch users can get more watch faces to choose from, with richer complications that provide more information and opportunity for personalisation. In the updated Workout app, advanced metrics, views, and training experiences inspired by high-performing athletes help users take their workouts to the next level.

The Sleep app now includes sleep stages, and for users diagnosed with atrial fibrillation (AFib), the new FDA-cleared AFib History feature provides deeper insights into a user’s condition. The new Medications app makes it easy for users to conveniently and discreetly manage, understand, and track medications.

