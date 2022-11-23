Anticipating Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] likely path after this breakdown – AMBCrypto News

Dogecoin bulls must be cautions as the DOGE rally runs into a resistance zone

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice.

(For brevity, SHIB prices are multiplied by 1,000 from here on)

Shiba Inu [SHIB] sellers expressed their willingness to invalidate the recently found buying rally on its daily chart. The meme-token failed to break beyond the limitations of the $0.0129 resistance near its high liquidity range.

Here’s AMBCrypto’s price prediction for Shiba Inu [SHIB] for 2023-24

The recent bearish pull forced a pulldown below the 20 EMA (red) and the 50 EMA (cyan) to confirm an increase in selling momentum. The $0.0103 support could likely play an important role in tracing the token’s rebounding chances.

At press time, SHIB traded at $0.01091, down by 8.56% in the last 24 hours.

Source: TradingView, SHIB/USD

SHIB exhibited a strong correlation with Dogecoin’s rally as it witnessed over 34% ROI after rebounding from the $0.00984 baseline support.

This revival chalked out a bullish flag structure on the daily timeframe. After a firm rejection of higher prices near the $0.0129-mark, SHIB plunged below its vital $0.0118 resistance (previous support). Consequently, bears invalidated the bullish inclinations of the flag.

While the 20 EMA (red) looking south again, the buyers should keep an eye out for a potential bearish crossover with the 50 EMA (cyan).

Any immediate or eventual buying rebuttals can face a barrier near the $0.0118 resistance. A reversal from this ceiling can present near-term shorting opportunities. A close above this level can induce a retest of the $0.0129-resistance.

Should SHIB sustain its newly found selling pressure, the first major support zone could continue to be in the $0.0103-$0.00984 range.

Furthermore, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) plunged below the midline in its press time southbound movement. A continued sway below the 50-mark would continue oppressing the buying efforts.

Nonetheless, the buyers should look for a potential rebound from On-Balance-Volume’s (OBV) support. A convincing rebound could create room for a bullish divergence.

Source: Santiment

According to Santiment’s data, SHIB’s recent plunge entailed a negative position on its 30-day MVRV readings. This reading simply hinted at a slight edge for the bears while corroborating with the weak readings on its daily technicals.

Source: Coinglass

To top it off, the token’s Open Interest marked an over 16.5% decline in the last 24 hours. This decline imitated the price action’s decline but with a higher magnitude.

The buyers can keep track of any improvements in the 24-hour changes of Open Interest to gauge the chances of a reversal.

Also, the alt shared an 88% 30-day correlation with Bitcoin. Thus, keeping an eye on Bitcoin’s movement with the overall market sentiment could be essential to identify any bullish invalidations.

With a background in financial analysis and reporting, Yash is a full-time journalist at AMBCrypto. He has a keen interest in blockchain technology, with a primary focus on technical analysis of cryptocurrencies.

Disclaimer: AMBCrypto’s content is meant to be informational in nature and should not be interpreted as investment advice. Trading, buying or selling cryptocurrencies should be considered a high-risk investment and every reader is advised to do their own research before making any decisions.

