5 Best NFT Marketplaces 2022 – Where to Buy NFTs | Mint – Mint

NFTs have transformed the art world and drawn thousands of new, talented creators into the market. For NFT collectors, there’s an opportunity right now to discover new artists and get in on exciting new projects early

The key to buying NFTs is choosing the right NFT marketplace. We’ll review the 5 best NFT marketplaces in 2022to help you find your new favorite NFT.

The Top NFT Marketplaces for 2022

NFT platforms have multiplied almost as quickly as the number of NFTs available to buy. Here are the 5 best NFT marketplaces you can use in 2022:



NFT LaunchPad – Exclusive Home of Lucky Block Platinum Rollers Club

– Exclusive Home of Lucky Block Platinum Rollers Club Crypto.com – No Fees for Buying NFTs

– No Fees for Buying NFTs Binance – Purchase NFT Mystery Boxes

– Purchase NFT Mystery Boxes OpenSea – Huge NFT Marketplace that Accepts 150+ Coins

– Huge NFT Marketplace that Accepts 150+ Coins Rarible– Best NFT Platform to Discover New Creators

A Closer Look at the Best NFT Marketplaces

Wondering where to buy NFTs? Let’s take a closer look at what makes each of these 5 NFT marketplaces stand out.

NFT LaunchPad – Exclusive Home of Lucky Block Platinum Rollers Club



NFT LaunchPad is a relatively new NFT marketplace designed for creators, by creators. The platform makes it easy to mint your own NFTs using formats like MP4, so it’s drawn a lot of designers that are wading into NFTs for the first time. That makes NFT LaunchPad one of our favorite platforms for discovering new collections.

At the same time, NFT LaunchPad has grabbed several big-name projects. You can find collections like Great Ape Society, Space Apes, Lazy Goats Club, and Punk Dogs on NFT LaunchPad. In addition, NFT LaunchPad is the exclusive home of Lucky Block’s Platinum Rollers Club NFT collection. This is one of the best NFT projects of 2022 and it’s only available on NFT LaunchPad.

NFT LaunchPad has made it as easy as possible to buy and sell NFTs on the platform. It integrates with Binance Smart Chain and Polygon, and all NFTs are denominated in wrapped BNB. The platform is compatible with MetaMask wallets and support for Trust Wallet is coming soon.

You can browse through the whole collection of NFTs at your own pace, or narrow your search using categories like art, sports, collectibles, games, and music. New NFTs are sold both at fixed prices and in public auctions, so you get to decide which format works better for you.



Pros:

Exclusive home of Platinum Rollers Club

Integrates with BSC and Polygon

Supports MetaMask wallets

Easy to mint new NFTs



Cons:

Payments in wrapped BNB only



2 Crypto.com – No Fees for Buying NFTs



Crypto.com is another fast-growing NFT marketplace with a lot to offer for both collectors and creators alike. What really makes this platform stand out is that it offers some of the lowest fees around for buying and selling NFTs. In fact, you won’t pay any transaction fee when you purchase an NFT on Crypto.com. Sellers and creators pay a fee of 1.99%, which is very competitive.

Crypto.com started out with only NFTs minted on its own blockchain, but it recently launched an integration with the Ethereum blockchain. So, you can now find thousands of NFs on Crypto.com’s marketplace. The platform curates its collections into recommended galleries, making it easy to find the biggest upcoming drops and the digital art that’s most likely to appeal to you.

Another thing that’s nice about Crypto.com is that it lets sellers run auctions while also offering a buy now price. So, if you see an NFT you love, you can buy it immediately instead of running the risk of losing out to another bid.



Pros:

No transaction fee for NFT purchases

Accepts credit and debit card payments

Curated galleries for browsing

Auction and buy now options



Cons:

Selection isn’t as wide as other marketplaces

3 Binance – Purchase NFT Mystery Boxes

Binance is the largest crypto exchange in the world, which gives it a massive leg up when it comes to buying and selling NFTs. The NFT market is integrated with Binance’s exchange, making it easy to swap tokens and fund your purchases. Plus, Binance’s sheer size attracts creators – this is one of the largest NFT marketplaces around.

What stands out about Binance is that you don’t necessarily have to choose what NFTs you want to buy. The marketplace offers “mystery boxes” that include a handful of NFTs from a single collection at a flat, low price. You might get a bunch of common NFTs, or you could pick up a few rare items that are worth much more than you paid.



Pros:

Very large marketplace

Offers mystery boxes

Integrated with Binance exchange



Cons:

Prices denominated in different cryptos

4 OpenSea – Huge NFT Marketplace that Accepts 150+ Coins

OpenSea is the largest NFT marketplace in the world. If you want to explore the huge diversity of NFTs that are available right now – or go hunting for expensive, rare NFTs that might be on sale – OpenSea is a great place to start.

One especially notable benefit of OpenSea is that this marketplace supports more than 150 different cryptocurrencies for payment. That can save time and money compared to other marketplaces that force you to swap tokens before making a purchase.



5 Rarible – Best NFT Platform to Discover New Creators

Rarible is another popular NFT marketplace where you can find tons of first-time NFT creators. It’s one of the top markets for discovery because you can browse trending collections, top sellers, and ongoing live auctions with ease. The platform’s layout is much more inviting compared to other marketplaces that have such a wide variety of NFTs.

Prices on Rarible are denominated in Ethereum, although you can also use the platform’s Rarible token to make purchases. The platform charges a 2.5% transaction fee for both buyers and sellers.



What is the Best NFT to Buy Right Now?

The Lucky Block Platinum Rollers Club NFT stands out as one of the best new drops of the year. This NFT should be on every collector’s shortlist.

Lucky Block launched with the mission of creating a crypto game platform, and it soon became the fastest crypto project to ever hit a $1 billion valuation. That speaks to the vision and success of the Lucky Block leadership team.

Now, that same team is making a foray into NFTs with the Platinum Rollers Club NFT collection. This collection includes 10,000 limited edition NFTs, each of which is a uniquely numbered membership card that entitles you to entry into the Platinum Rollers Club. When the NFTs dropped, each one was sold at a price of $1,500.

Every NFT holder is entered into a daily game drawing every day for life. NFT holders have a 1-in-10,000 chance of winning each day, and the prize is $10,000. If you get lucky and hold one of 25 Rare edition NFTs, your prize is doubled to $20,000.

The Lucky Block Platinum Rollers Club NFT collection is only available on NFT LaunchPad.

How to Buy an NFT

We’ll walk you through the steps to buy a Lucky Block Platinum Rollers Club NFT on NFT LaunchPad.

Step 1: Set Up a MetaMask Wallet

You must have a MetaMask wallet to connect to NFT LaunchPad. You can install MetaMask on your browser or on any iOS or Android device.

Step 2: Buy wBNB

You must use wrapped BNB (wBNB) to purchase NFTs on NFT LaunchPad. Purchase BNB at any major crypto exchange and transfer it to your MetaMask wallet.

Step 3: Connect Your Wallet

In NFT LaunchPad, click ‘Connect Wallet’ and then follow the instructions.

Step 4: Buy a Lucky Block NFT

Find the Lucky Block NFT collection and select one of the available NFTs. Click Buy Now to purchase your Platinum Rollers Club NFT.

Conclusion

The 5 best NFT marketplaces make it easy to buy and sell NFTs. NFT LaunchPad stands out as the best NFT marketplace in 2022 and is the exclusive home of the Lucky Block Platinum Rollers Club collection. Sign up today to buy your Lucky Block NFT.

Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency and NFTs are unregulated digital assets and are subject to market risks. The views expressed above are of the author’s and does not reflect the opinion of Hindustan Times/Mint.

