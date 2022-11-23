Disney Fantasy Cruise Ship Assisting in Search and Rescue After Homemade Vessel Capsizes – WDW News Today

The Disney Fantasy cruise ship stopped its course to assist the U.S. Coast Guard in a search and rescue off Little Torch Key this morning.

4 ppl reportedly drowned immediately upon capsizing.

Some of the rescued wore #lifejackets, saving their lives in 6-8 foot seas & 30 mph winds. #SAR #DontTaketoTheSea @USEmbCuba pic.twitter.com/Cos1MVYKLQ

The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast shared on Twitter at 10:13 a.m. ET that they were searching for five people about 50 miles off Little Torch Key, Florida, after a homemade vessel capsized during a failed migration venture. Nine people had already been rescued, some of whom were wearing life jackets, from the 6-8 foot seas and 30 mph winds. Four people reportedly drowned immediately upon capsizing and one deceased person had been recovered. The Coast Guard has not shared any further information or updates.

The Disney Fantasy was in the area so stopped to assist in the search. Disney Cruise Line passengers on board report seeing U.S. Coast Guard planes. The Disney Fantasy is currently sailing out of Port Canaveral on 7-day cruises. The current sailing would have left port yesterday afternoon and was passing Little Torch Key this morning on its way to the Eastern Caribbean.

