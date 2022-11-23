Cryptocurrency News Live: Top Coins See Minor Dips – ABP Live

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated: 31 Oct 2022 10:14 AM (IST)

Bitcoin (BTC), the oldest and most valued cryptocurrency in the world, remained above the $20,000 mark over the weekend. Ethereum (ETH), too, managed to hold on to its bullish streak, inching closer to the $1,600 mark. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Dogecoin (DOGE), Ripple (XRP), and Solana (SOL) landed in the reds early Monday morning. The Chiliz (CHZ) token became the top gainer over the last 24 hours, while Klaytn (KLAY) became the biggest loser after nearly a week of bull run.

The Odisha Police arrested a government engineer after cryptocurrency valued at over Rs 1.75 crore was found in his possession, officials said. The arrested Additional Chief Engineer (Planning, Monitoring, Design & Investigation) under Rural Water Supply and sanitation was to retire on Monday.

Cryptocurrency still remains a mystical subject for many keen investors in India. While cryptos are slowly gaining recognition from investors and regulators alike, with countries and leading brands adopting it as an official tender, there are still a sizeable number of people who wish to invest in crypto, but aren’t able to closely track breaking and developing news in the sector, which will help them take note of price movements, major sell-offs, and announcements of new blockchain-based developments.

This live news blog is here to help. From major market losses to noteworthy declarations, follow this live blog to stay updated with all the latest happenings in the world of crypto.

While there are many cryptocurrencies to explore, Bitcoin (BTC) is the most popular as it is the world’s oldest and most valued crypto coin. As of October 31, Bitcoin price stood at $20,525.24, as per CoinMarketCap data. At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap stood at $1.01 trillion, registering a dip of 1.29 per cent in the last 24 hours.

While cryptocurrency is unregulated in India, cryptocurrencies are clubbed under virtual digital assets (VDAs). Under the new tax regime that went into effect on April 1 this year, VDAs attract taxation of 30 per cent on gains. A TDS of 1 per cent is applied on top of that.

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.

