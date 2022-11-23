Litecoin bucks market downtrend, posting 19% gains to pass Shiba Inu – CryptoSlate

The global crypto market cap is $ with a 24-hour volume of $. The price of Bitcoin is $16,415.57 and BTC market dominance is %. The price of Ethereum is $1,160.05 and ETH market dominance is %. The best performing cryptoasset sector is Cannabis, which gained 13%.

The Right Place to Buy, Earn, Exchange and Borrow against Your Crypto.

Litecoin has experienced a price resurgence during chaotic market conditions. On-chain metrics suggest investors are hodling LTC, rather than spending it.

Cover art/illustration via CryptoSlate

Litecoin bucked the market downtrend, posting 19% gains over the past week to lead the top 100.

Price performance over the last 24 hours has seen LTC record 13.7% gains to $70.10 from $61.53 at the time of press. The majority of today’s gains resulted from a 9.6% upside swing on the 13:00 (UTC) candle.

As a result, Litecoin continues climbing higher on the market cap rankings. Excluding stablecoins, this positions LTC in the top 10 to rank 9th, leapfrogging Shiba Inu in the process.

CryptoSlate reported that Litecoin’s resurgence is likely due to the market seeking stability amid the FTX fallout.

Since FTX began showing signs of insolvency, market cap outflows have totaled $228 billion, leading to tanking token prices. Especially in respect of FTX-affiliated projects, including FTT and SOL, with the former now languishing outside the top 200.

Commenting on the chaotic market conditions of late, the Managing Director of the Litecoin Foundation, Alan Austin, recently asked, “Have you guys had enough excitement yet?”

Austin was referring to Litecoin’s “boring” reputation, which lacks glamor but offers holders a high degree of stability in return.

Barring Bitcoin, Litecoin is perhaps the most solid cryptocurrency in terms of longevity, with 11 years of history in and around the large caps to back this up.

Analysis of Glassnode data suggests users increasingly view Litecoin as a store of value instead of a payment token – which is its primary use case.

Since Q1 2021, the amount of Litecoin hodled or lost continues to grow steadily over time. The chart below shows approximately 20 million LTC currently falls into this category.

Revived Supply Last Active 5+ Years refers to the amount of Litecoin inactive five years prior to the data point. The chart below shows a peak in inactive supply in late 2017 of approximately 150,000 LTC.

Since then, LTC tokens have been much more active. However, the recent trend shows LTC holders are again beginning to horde their tokens, albeit not to the same degree as in late 2017.

The above suggests long-term holders are not selling their Litecoin, which may be another factor in Litecoin’s price resurgence besides stability.

Samuel is a strong believer in individual autonomy and personal freedom. He is a relative newcomer to the world of cryptocurrency, having first bought Bitcoin in early 2017, but keen to make up for the lost time.

Directly from this Widget: the top CEXs + DEXs aggregated through Orion. No account, global access.

Become a member of CryptoSlate Edge and access our exclusive Discord community, more exclusive content and analysis.

Disclaimer: Our writers’ opinions are solely their own and do not reflect the opinion of CryptoSlate. None of the information you read on CryptoSlate should be taken as investment advice, nor does CryptoSlate endorse any project that may be mentioned or linked to in this article. Buying and trading cryptocurrencies should be considered a high-risk activity. Please do your own due diligence before taking any action related to content within this article. Finally, CryptoSlate takes no responsibility should you lose money trading cryptocurrencies.

Litecoin is a peer-to-peer Internet currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. Learn more

Bitcoin is a consensus network that enables a new payment system and completely digital money. Learn More

Glassnode brings data intelligence to the blockchain and cryptocurrency space. Learn More

Litecoin has experienced a price resurgence during chaotic market conditions. On-chain metrics suggest investors are hodling LTC, rather than spending it.

Traders seeking to artificially inflate the price of collections or earn marketplace trading rewards generated $389 million in wash trades during October.

Huobi and Tron executives are reportedly in talks with FTX in the Bahamas.

DCG CEO Barry Silbert expects $800M in 2022 revenue, FTX’s $121M worth of properties in the Bahamas, and much more in this edition of CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily.

Amid waning user trust in exchanges in the wake of the FTX collapse, Buterin discusses how CEXs can cryptographically prove solvency.

Difficulty is expected to adjust down as hashrate slows suggesting a possible top is in

Struggling institutional crypto platform Genesis may be causing parent company DCG a billion-dollar problem that it cannot solve possibly linked to 3AC

Spotlighted investment vehicle Grayscale holds roughly $10B worth of Bitcoin after failure to produce proof of reserves.

Kraken Exchange CSO, Nick Percoco, just announced via a tweet reply that the hackers identity has been discovered

SBF loss over $15B in one day according to data reviewed from the Bloomberg Terminal

Coinglass data shows that FTX’s BTC balance is now negative at -197.95 BTC after over 20K BTC left the exchange in the past 24hrs

Their liabilities are evaluated as a part of an audit and are included in the proof-of-reserves.

Jason Fang of Sora Ventures talks to CryptoSlate on the differences between Asian and Western crypto investments and how to get the edge in the market

Got a story tip? Email [email protected]

Disclaimer: By using this website, you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. CryptoSlate has no affiliation or relationship with any coin, business, project or event unless explicitly stated otherwise. CryptoSlate is only an informational website that provides news about coins, blockchain companies, blockchain products and blockchain events. None of the information you read on CryptoSlate should be taken as investment advice. Buying and trading cryptocurrencies should be considered a high-risk activity. Please do your own diligence before making any investment decisions. CryptoSlate is not accountable, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss incurred, alleged or otherwise, in connection to the use or reliance of any content you read on the site.

© 2022 CryptoSlate. All rights reserved. Terms | Privacy

Please add “[email protected]“ to your email whitelist.

Stay connected via

source