Want to Look Chic at Your House Party? Try These 4 Smart Watches – हिंदी समाचार, मुख्य हिंदी समाचार, राजस्थान समाचार, लेटेस्ट हिंदी न्यूज़

Picture this: You have recently purchased a new house and furniture and had a complete wardrobe overhaul. You are all set for your housewarming party. But despite everything being in place, you feel that something is amiss, not with your new house, furniture, or your ensemble. But perhaps your choice of accessories that don’t seem to suit you well or perhaps makes your ensemble appear incomplete. So, what’s really missing? A smart watch, perhaps.

Who doesn’t want to look chic and attractive at their house party? Who doesn’t want to be the centre of attention at parties where you play the host? And a smart watch has the power to do it all. It can turn you into the centre of attention in an instant. All that is needed is that you pick up the right smart watch piece for your wrist, and you are good to go. Don’t believe us? You can test it out by checking out these enlisted options for a smart watch. Read on to check out their features –

The Smart Touch Screen Watch with Aluminium Case



This Smart Touch Screen Smart Watch is all set to glam you up for your house party. With a complete in-built health suite including an SPO2 tracker, Heart Rate Monitor, Hydration Alerts, and Period and Sleep Tracker, you have several reasons to take care of your health and flaunt your purchase during your house party night. It offers 14 days of battery life, so you can charge your smart watch and forget all about it. With a built-in Alexa to obey your commands, you can play a quiz, order food, book a cab and much more – right from your wrist. You can take the guesswork out of fitness because VO2 Max helps you track your endurance levels, keeps a check on your fitness level and assess your physical performance.

Since it offers over 50+ looks, you can style yourself whichever way you want to. You can customize your own and make it suitable for a boardroom meeting or a house party. With its stunning immersive crystal display – a 360X360 immersive crystal colour screen, with full premium touch to support easy taps, swipes, and control, you can get a truly premium experience at your fingertips. What more can you possibly own to wear and flaunt at your house party?

Smart Pro Touch Screen Smart Watch



This Smart Pro touchscreen unisex watch has a lot to offer regarding its appearance and functionality. It has an AMOLED display that will leave you amazed, an in-built GPS to make your workouts highly accurate, and a battery life that lasts for 14 whole days on one full charge. It can double up as a health suite that tracks your body temperature, oxygen level, periods, and heart rate and help you scale newer heights with the help of an Altimeter and Barometer. In addition, it offers 14 sports modes to help you perfect your performance and pick your ground according to your sport. Receptive to fun and resistant to water, this smart watch has you covered with 5 ATM water resistance that saves you from unexpected rains or when you want to go for a swim. Additionally, you get over 100 watch faces for every style, 5 colour options to match your vibe, notifications, camera control, music control, phone finder, handwashing reminders, stopwatch, alarm & timer, weather alerts, etc. So don’t stop yourself from showcasing your possessions.

Touch Screen Smart 2 Watch with Aluminium Case



Who doesn’t want to have accessories that make you look worth a second look and more? A smart touch smart watch that can always be on display, offers a 7-day battery life, over 14 different types of sports modes including cricket, and over 100 watch faces to change your look, a 368X448 Pixel resolution AMOLED display and a complete health suite that includes stress monitor, period tracker, HRM, SPO2 and a sleep monitor to make it extra smooth for you.

Black Watch with Talk & Touch Screen with Bluetooth



The brand new talk and touch screen smart watch with BT calling is nothing short of a possession worth flaunting at your house party. It comes with CrystalVoice technology, music storage and playback, in-built games, so you are never bored, and 100+ watch faces so you can match them up with your changing outfits every day. Additionally, it offers over 20 sports modes and a complete health suite, including a sleep monitor, period tracker, breathing tracker, SPO2 & HRM.

Isn’t this list of smart watch stunning? You surely must have liked it enough to pick one of them. But if you are still doubtful, you can explore a wide range of smart watch at reliable brands such as Titan and Fastrack and be assured of timepieces you can flaunt at your house party.

