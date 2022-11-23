"Samsung" is being used as one of the most-used passwords of 2022 – TechNave



It’s not uncommon for people to use super easy and insecure passwords for their accounts online. However, the latest report by NordPass just discovered that more netizens are starting to use “Samsung” as their password.

According to the report, “Samsung” is currently ranked in the 78th spot of the most-used passwords of 2022. It is also used in 30 countries, which surprisingly, excludes South Korea which is the home country for Samsung. In 2020, “Samsung” was already used as a password and it was ranked 198th.



Meanwhile in Malaysia, users don’t use “Samsung” but are still continuing to use horrible passwords such as “12345”, “password”, “1234” and many others. The aforementioned passwords are the top three most used passwords here and the report said it takes less than a second to crack them. In the list, there is also “sayang” at number 15 which is quite unique but easy to crack as well.

If you want to check out the rest of the lousiest passwords of 2022, you can visit NordPass’ official report right here. Stay tuned for more trending tech news at TechNave.com.

