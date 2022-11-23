iPhone 14 Cost – The Horn

The Apple® iPhone 14 came out in September 2022 with a slew of new features. We got a new 14 Plus model, an always-on display, new safety features and camera upgrades. But how much are these updates going to cost you? Fortunately, Apple has stayed fairly consistent in how it prices its iPhones.

Depending on the model and specs you choose, you can expect to spend anywhere from $799 to $1599 for a new iPhone 14. If that price sounds a little steep, you can save by buying used or even going back to the iPhone 13. Let’s take a closer look at the iPhone 14 prices and what each configuration will get you.

The iPhone 14 starts as low as $799, but there are many models to choose from. There are two standard models, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, which are almost identical except for their screen size. The Pro models include the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. These phones get some additional features for a premium price.

Apple technically had a price increase for the iPhone 14 lineup but not for specific phone models. The iPhone 13 family originally started at $699, but it had the iPhone 13 mini, a smaller version of the standard iPhone 13. Apple got rid of the mini in 2022, replacing it with the iPhone 14 Plus. So, while the mini created a lower entry-level price, the price for the standard iPhone model is still the same as it was last year.

For all models, you’ll also get a choice of storage space. If you opt for the highest storage option, you’ll pay several hundred dollars more than you would for a base model with 128GB. Remember that iPhones do not have expandable storage, such as a slot for a microSD card. You can purchase cloud storage, but it generally requires an internet connection and an ongoing subscription.

The iPhone 14 is the lowest-cost model, starting at $799 for 128GB of storage. It also comes in 256GB and 512GB varieties for $899 and $1099, respectively.

Although previous lineups offered a cheaper and smaller iPhone mini, the iPhone 14 got rid of it in lieu of the iPhone 14 Plus, making the standard model the most budget-friendly version. It still has a pocket-friendly 6.1-inch display size.

The iPhone 14 Plus offers a very similar experience to the iPhone 14, just with a larger 6.7-inch screen and longer battery life. It comes in at $899 for the 128GB model. The 256GB model will run you $999, while the 512GB model will cost $1,199.

If you head to the Pro models, you’ll be spending at least $999, the base price for the 128GB iPhone 14 Pro. You get an extra 1TB storage option for this model, along with a big camera upgrade and a redesigned, pill-shaped notch for the front camera system.

Other iPhone 14 Pro prices include:

Last but not least, the iPhone 14 Pro max prices start at $1,099 for the base 128GB model. Like the 14 Plus, it has very similar specs to the iPhone 14 Pro, just with a bigger 6.7-inch display.

The Pro Max pricing for larger storage options includes:

With so many choices, picking an iPhone can be a tough call. Some things to consider when choosing which iPhone 14 to buy include:

Buying a new iPhone 14 isn’t the only option. You can also buy used phones as they become available to save significantly off the regular price.

You should be able to get a used iPhone 14 in a few months, but you can also jump back to the iPhone 13 to get one sooner and cheaper. There isn’t a big difference between the 13 and the 14, so you can go back a model or two without missing out on much. The main feature you wouldn’t get with the 13 is the redesigned display on the Pro models. The 13 still has a similar camera system, size and processor, and you can find them used for under $500.

Another way to save on a new phone is to trade in your old device, even if it’s cracked or in bad condition.

The iPhone 14 is an excellent device, but it’s also the most expensive iPhone on the market right now. A great way to get the Apple experience or upgrade your phone without the high price tag is to shop used. Since these phones are so new, they aren’t on the used market just yet, but we should see them in a few weeks.

