Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB’s recovery stifled as trading volume plunges to $173M – FXStreet

John Isige

FXStreet Follow Following

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price has suddenly snapped out of a bullish mid-week stint which experts believe came from extremely oversold market conditions. The second-largest meme coin printed several green candles before tapping out at $0.00000911. Bears will likely push SHIB down to its primary support at $0.00000830 if declines are not arrested on time.

Shiba Inu price is recording a 16.73% drop in trading volume across all cryptocurrency exchanges despite its mid-week rebound. According to CoinMarketCap, $173 million was traded in 24 hours. This downtrend in volume had persisted since November 10, when the $625 million was traded.

The slow trend could be a product of decreased network activity, as highlighted by the Daily Active Addresses on-chain metric from Santiment. Only 3,572 addresses have interacted with SHIB on the protocol compared to a 30-day peak of 14,363, recorded on November 13.



Shiba Inu Daily Active Addresses

The FTX crisis continues to keep investors and traders away from crypto markets. A consistent southbound trend in the number of daily addresses actively transacting on the blockchain provides a sneak peek into the level of speculation among investors. Therefore, Shiba Inu price could only recover if retail investors make a strong comeback.

Shiba Inu price did not manage to break and hold above the resistance provided by the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) (in red) at $0.00000902, possibly due to early profit booking by investors who are too anxious to wait, thanks to the FTX contagion.

SHIB trades at $0.00000892 while looking forward to resting on relatively higher support. The falling trend line is the first support candidate at $0.00000880, but declines could stretch to the primary support at $0.00000830.



SHIB/USD four-hour chart

At the moment Shiba Inu price lacks enough momentum to change the outlook from bearish to bullish, hence, buyers should pay attention to a buy signal from the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator.

Buy orders can be triggered above the 50-day EMA using the MACD’s movement above the mean line (0.00) into the positive territory as a confirmation signal. Profit booking can potentially occur at the 100-day EMA (in blue) around $0.00000951 and the 200-day EMA (in purple), holding the ground at $0.00001024.



Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

The crypto markets continue to remain volatile due to the major developments since the first week of November. Some critical events over the last three weeks include FTX’s implosion.

Bitcoin (BTC) price suffered a fatal fall due to the implosion of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX. As a result, the crypto market took a tumble, leaving the exchange to file for bankruptcy on November 11.

Dogecoin price followed the broader market bearish cues, declining to new monthly lows on November 21. The recovery for the meme coin continues to be questionable since there are no clear signs of bullishness visible yet.

Cardano price action could be setting up a profitable opportunity to the upside. Traders should hone in on this digital asset to get the best entry and maximize profits in the coming days.

BTC has faced the brunt of many industry leaders or significant platforms going bust this year. From Terra’s implosion to FTX’s bankruptcy, the industry seems shaken from a psychological perspective. As investors, an unbiased look reveals that the macro bottom is just one 20% crash away. This forecast takes a fresh look at significant levels and anticipates other scenarios that may evolve for Bitcoin price.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and omissions may occur. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, clients or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source