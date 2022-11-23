Pre-order pass for Nothing Phone (1) live on Flipkart at Rs 2,000: Who can avail of it? – News9 LIVE

7 July 2022 9:19 AM GMT

The phone comes with NothingOS and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ (Image credit: Nothing)

Anyone can now pre-order the Nothing Phone (1) even if they missed the early invite-only period, since a pre-order pass is now available on Flipkart for Rs 2,000. If the user decides to buy the phone once it is available, the Rs 2,000 will be deducted from the total price. Even if the user does not wish to purchase the phone after its initial release, a refund is available. The Nothing phone (1) will be launched on July 12 via a virtual event titled ‘Return to Instinct‘.

(Image Credit: News9live)

Users only get to see the information for the pre-order pass on the e-commerce website, but it can’t be purchased. The website notifies potential buyers to “head to the app” to get the Nothing Phone (1) pre-order pass. Not all users can see the “Buy now” button on the app as well.

According to the FAQ section, only those who pressed the ‘Notify Me‘ button on the company’s dedicated page for the Nothing Phone would be eligible to purchase the Pre-Order pass. The buyer should log in with the same email address that they used to register on Nothing’s website.

Nothing Phone (1) to feature a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate display (/nothing Tiktok). Plus, the pre-order passes are live on Flipkart.#Nothing #NothingPhone1 pic.twitter.com/hzpDShZYyC

Tipster Mukul Sharma first revealed the availability of pre-order passes on Flipkart. Sharma also revealed that the new smartphone will feature a display with a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. However, invite passes can only be availed until July 7, after which everyone will have to wait till the phone is released.

The Nothing Phone (1) will be available for purchase from 9 pm on July 12 to 6 pm on July 18 for all those who paid Rs 2,000 in advance for pre-order passes. Refunds of the unused deposits will be done on July 19.

A senior company official earlier said that Google-backed technology company Nothing, led by former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, will manufacture all smartphones that it will sell in India locally. In March, the company announced plans to expand its device ecosystem beyond the audio segment, starting with a foray into the smartphone business.

